Jetpac Helps Fans Avoid Roaming Bill Shock During FIFA 2026

Jetpac , a global travel eSIM provider, is helping football fans prepare for one of the biggest travel moments in sport as FIFA 2026 brings millions of supporters across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The tournament will span three countries and 16 host cities, creating a travel experience where many fans may not stay in one place. Supporters could land in one country, attend matches in another, and continue onward to a third destination during the same trip. That makes mobile connectivity a critical part of the tournament experience, not just a travel add-on.

For fans relying on their phones for tickets, maps, ride-hailing, hotel bookings, messaging, translation, and local transport, losing connectivity or depending on expensive roaming can quickly become one of the hidden costs of following the World Cup.

“The FIFA 2026 fan journey will be more mobile and more cross-border than a typical tournament trip,” said Vineet Singh, Business Head at Jetpac. “Fans will be using their phones throughout the day, from airport arrivals and stadium navigation to transport, messaging, and post-match plans. Connectivity needs to be planned before the trip, not solved in panic after landing.”

Jetpac’s travel eSIM is designed to help travellers activate mobile connectivity before departure and stay connected across destinations without needing to swap physical SIM cards. For fans moving between host cities and countries, this can reduce the friction of managing connectivity country by country.

Built for a Digitally Connected Fan Journey

FIFA 2026 is expected to amplify an already familiar travel behaviour: fans managing nearly every part of the trip through their phones. Match tickets, venue instructions, airport transfers, city maps, ride-hailing, local coordination, and hotel check-ins are all likely to depend on mobile access during high-pressure travel windows.

This makes roaming bill shock more than a pricing issue. It becomes a practical travel problem. Fans may assume their regular mobile plan will work the same way abroad, without realising how quickly roaming charges can build up when they are using maps, messaging, ride-hailing, tickets, and travel apps across borders. By the time they notice the cost, they may already be deep into the journey.

Jetpac gives travellers a more convenient alternative by allowing them to install and activate an eSIM before departure. With prepaid data packs and upfront pricing, travellers can plan their connectivity costs in advance and avoid relying on expensive roaming, airport Wi-Fi, local SIM counters, or last-minute options after they land.

Connectivity Features Designed for Cross-Border Fan Travel

Jetpac’s eSIM platform is built for travellers who need simple, reliable mobile access while moving across destinations.

Key features include:

Instant installation and activation before departure, helping travellers get connected before they land.

Automatic multi-network switching with 4G/5G connectivity, helping users stay connected without manually switching networks where supported.

Continued access to essential apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, and Uber even after data runs out.

Coverage in 200+ destinations, helping travellers avoid physical SIM swaps or separate country-specific options during multi-country trips.

Hotspot sharing without restrictions, allowing travellers to share data with friends, family, or travel companions during the trip.

Optional voice calling packs, giving travellers another way to stay in touch while abroad.

For FIFA 2026 fans, these features are especially relevant during arrivals, match days, city transfers, and post-match movement, when access to maps, transport, communication, and coordination tools becomes essential.

“Major events put pressure on every part of the travel experience,” added Singh. “Fans do not want to spend their first hour after landing comparing SIM options or worrying about roaming charges. They want to get to their hotel, meet friends, find transport, and focus on the match. Jetpac is built to make these travel moments easier.”

Helping Fans Avoid Roaming Friction During FIFA 2026

With millions of fans expected to travel across the host countries, FIFA 2026 will not only test stadiums and transport systems. It will also test how prepared travellers are for a mobile-first, cross-border experience.

For supporters following their teams across the tournament, connectivity may become part of itinerary planning. A fan travelling from Canada to the U.S., or from Mexico to another host city, may need continuous access to maps, tickets, messages, and transport apps across different networks and roaming environments.

Jetpac’s eSIM helps reduce dependence on reactive roaming and physical SIM swaps by giving travellers a clearer way to prepare connectivity before the trip begins.

For fans, the focus should be on enjoying the World Cup, not worrying about bill shock after the trip.

About Jetpac

Powered by Circles, Jetpac was launched in 2022 as a premium travel eSIM service provider geared to redefine the way travelers roam. Jetpac’s travel tech platform instantly connects travelers globally to reliable roaming in 200+ destinations through the simple activation of 1 eSIM.

Jetpac is focused on delivering a hyper-convenient way for customers to roam, providing them with data freedom and a bill-shock-free travel experience. More than a travel eSIM, Jetpac also provides value-added innovative services that go beyond traditional data connectivity, making it the ideal travel partner for all.

To learn more, visit www.jetpacglobal.com