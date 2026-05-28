Ipsos Positions Customer Experience as a Measurable Growth Strategy for Modern Businesses

As businesses face growing pressure to differentiate in increasingly competitive markets, Ipsos is emphasizing the strategic and financial value of customer experience (CX) programs as a driver of long-term business growth, customer retention, and operational performance.

With consumers placing greater importance on brand interactions and service quality, organizations are increasingly viewing customer experience as more than a support function. Ipsos, one of the world’s leading market research companies, is helping businesses modernize the way they measure and manage customer experience initiatives by connecting customer insights directly to measurable business outcomes.

“Customer experience is the sum of every interaction a customer has with an organization,” said Brad Christian , Chief Commercial Officer at Ipsos Experience Practice. “Companies that get CX right reap outsized financial rewards. It’s the new battleground and should be top of every CEO’s agenda.”

According to Ipsos, customer experience now plays a critical role in influencing purchasing decisions, customer loyalty, and long-term brand perception. Businesses that successfully improve customer journeys are increasingly able to strengthen retention, increase repeat purchases, improve advocacy, and deepen consumer trust.

Ipsos notes that while many companies collect customer feedback, fewer effectively connect those insights to financial performance or operational strategy. Through its customer experience frameworks and Voice of the Customer programs , the company works with organizations to centralize customer insights and identify which interactions have the greatest commercial impact.

“Our approach emphasizes understanding what matters most to customers as they are conducting business with brands, and that’s what drives their perception of a brand,” Christian added.

The company’s Return on Customer Experience Investment ( ROCXI ) framework is designed to help organizations measure customer experience against tangible business outcomes, including retention, advocacy, share of spend, and operational efficiency. This allows companies to evaluate whether improvements in customer experience directly contribute to revenue protection and business growth.

Ipsos also highlights the importance of integrating CX strategies across departments rather than isolating them within customer service functions alone. By combining journey analytics, relationship feedback programs, and behavioral research, the company helps clients better understand the emotional and functional drivers behind customer decisions.

“Many companies are collecting feedback from customers, but fail to tie it to financial impact or an action plan that considers ROI,” said Christian.

As competition intensifies across industries, businesses are increasingly seeking data-driven methods to improve customer loyalty while reducing friction throughout the customer journey. Ipsos believes that customer experience initiatives can provide organizations with a more practical and measurable way to improve business performance beyond traditional pricing or promotional strategies.

Industry analysts continue to point toward customer experience as one of the most influential factors affecting modern consumer behavior. As organizations place greater focus on long-term customer relationships and sustainable growth strategies, CX measurement and optimization are expected to remain a major priority for business leaders worldwide.