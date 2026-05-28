Biointron Launches RushMab Packages to Deliver Purified Antibodies in 10 Days

Antibody production timelines have long been one of the most stubborn bottlenecks in early-stage drug discovery. Researchers who need recombinant proteins for feasibility testing, candidate screening, or assay development have typically waited weeks for material to arrive, time that compounds across every iteration of a research program.

Biointron Biological USA Inc. (“Biointron”), a contract research organization specializing in antibody discovery and production services with offices located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Piscataway, New Jersey, has released Small-Scale Antibody Expression Packages under the RushMab™ brand, compressing the wait to as few as 4 days for transfection-grade expression plasmids, and 10 days for purified, quality-controlled antibody material.

Beyond shortened turnaround time, RushMab™ is designed to support high-throughput antibody expression workflows. This platform can process up to thousands of samples within a single batch, allowing researchers to express, purify, and compare large panels of antibody candidates in parallel. This capability is particularly relevant for early-stage antibody discovery, where rapid candidate prioritization often depends not only on how quickly material can be produced, but also on how many variants can be evaluated side by side.

The timing reflects sustained pressure across the biopharmaceutical sector to accelerate pre-clinical workflows. According to Grand View Research, the global antibody production market was valued at approximately USD 15.44 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 39.80 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2 percent.

For more information, please visit https://www.biointron.com/antibody-production/rushmab-small-scale-expression-packages.html

That growth is driven in part by rising demand for rapid, small-batch antibody material to support the growing volume of biologic drug candidates entering early research pipelines. As AI-assisted antibody design tools generate candidate sequences faster than wet-lab validation can keep pace, the pressure on expression turnaround has intensified further.

Recombinant antibody expression is the process by which a defined antibody sequence provided as a gene construct or sequence file, is introduced into a host cell system, typically mammalian, to produce functional antibody protein that can be harvested, purified, and used in downstream research. Biointron’s RushMab™ packages are built around this workflow, with four tiers designed to match different research needs:

The RushMab™-Gene package delivers 100 micrograms of transfection-grade expression plasmids within four days. The RushMab™-Super package offers purified antibody with titer detection in eight days. The RushMab™-Mini package provides no fewer than 100 micrograms of purified antibody alongside expression plasmids within 10 days, verified by SDS-PAGE and SEC-HPLC analysis. The RushMab™-Standard package delivers more than one milligram of purified antibody with endotoxin levels below 1 EU/mg within the same 10-day window, backed by full SDS-PAGE and SEC-HPLC quality documentation.

Speed and throughput have become defining competitive factors in small-scale antibody expression. In early discovery programs, researchers often need to evaluate dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of antibody candidates before selecting leads for deeper characterization. RushMab™ addresses this need by combining fast production timelines with high-throughput batch processing, enabling large candidate panels to be generated and compared in parallel.

Biointron’s RushMab™ packages position the company within this competitive tier while extending format flexibility to IgG, Fab, VHH, and ScFv sequences, antibody types that are each suited to distinct research applications and that not all rapid-expression providers accommodate across a single service menu.

Researchers today are working faster than ever, and waiting weeks for a small antibody batch can stall an entire program. RushMab™ was built specifically to close that gap. Whether a team needs plasmid-only output in four days or a fully purified, endotoxin-tested antibody in ten, we now have a structured option for each stage of that decision.

Biointron was founded in 2012 and has since delivered recombinant antibody services to more than 3,000 biotech and pharmaceutical organizations across more than 20 countries. The company is a member of various life sciences industry associations, such as MassBio (Massachusetts), BioNJ (New Jersey), California Life Sciences, and the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA). Biointron also holds ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Its Cambridge, Massachusetts address places it within one of North America’s most active clusters for biologic drug development, where proximity to academic medical centers and pharmaceutical research groups has historically driven demand for responsive CRO services. Biointron received the 2025 Scientist.com Supplier Performance Recognition Award for outstanding delivery of drug discovery research services. The RushMab™ packages are available now through Biointron’s Small-Scale Antibody Expression Packages service page.

About Biointron

Biointron is a Shanghai-based antibody contract research organization with offices in Cambridge, MA and Piscataway, NJ, specializing in antibody discovery, antibody production, stable cell line development, and protein expression services for biotech and pharmaceutical clients worldwide. Founded in 2012 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, Biointron has served more than 3,000 organizations across 20+ countries.