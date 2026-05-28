Hyperscayle Releases New Framework on AI Agents and RevOps for B2B Sales Operations Teams

Hyperscayle, a revenue operations consulting and implementation firm based in Austin, Texas, has published a new guide on AI agents and RevOps , outlining a structured framework for go-to-market operations leaders evaluating where AI fits in their existing teams. The article, authored by CEO Ben Mohlie and published in April 2026, identifies two distinct categories of AI agents and explains how each is built, owned, and governed differently.

The framework divides RevOps AI investment into two buckets: personal agents and universal agents.

Personal agents are configured for individual contributors, including salespeople, marketers, and customer success managers, and are designed to make each person faster and more effective in their daily work.

including salespeople, marketers, and customer success managers, and are designed to make each person faster and more effective in their daily work. Universal agents run continuously in the background as part of the RevOps technology stack, handling ongoing operational tasks on behalf of the entire go-to-market organization without being tied to any single user.

According to the guide, personal agents deliver the most value when built on a shared core designed centrally by RevOps or enablement teams, with individual contributors customizing the edges. This approach preserves consistent brand standards and process guardrails across the team. Practical applications include:

Automated daily briefings for sales representatives

AI-drafted follow-up emails

CRM updates from call notes

Pre-meeting account research pulled overnight

Universal agents, by contrast, operate on top of an organization’s systems of record and handle work that is too repetitive for a person to do consistently and too nuanced for rigid automation. Common use cases in the guide include:

Continuous enrichment of strategic account data

Job-change tracking for key contacts

Context-aware lead routing

Proactive deal-slip alerts

Hyperscayle recommends that RevOps own and govern these agents with the same rigor applied to any production system.

The guide also addresses a pattern that stalls many AI RevOps programs: treating personal and universal agents as the same type of investment. The two categories require different ownership structures, different data access policies, and different rollout strategies. Organizations that conflate them tend to accumulate tools without a clear picture of what changed in their operations.

Hyperscayle also outlines a five-step sequence for teams building out an agent program, starting with universal agents focused on data quality, running a contained personal agent pilot with one team, and expanding deliberately as patterns stabilize.

“The orgs getting real value out of AI agents invest in both layers deliberately. Picking one and hoping the other shows up on its own does not work.” — Ben Mohlie, Co-Founder, Hyperscayle

The full guide is available on the Hyperscayle Insights page . Teams evaluating their AI RevOps roadmap can explore the firm’s structured approach through the Hyperscayle AI Transformation Program .