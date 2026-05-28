TechResources.ai names Mike Farrell as President to scale expansion & growth

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Veteran of Green Leads, BAO, and PC Connection Joins to Scale Deep-Funnel B2B Demand Generation Services Worldwide

SARATOGA, CA. – TechResources.ai, one of the most results-driven pay per lead generation companies serving the global B2B technology sector, today announced the appointment of Michael Farrell as President. Farrell brings over 40 years of experience scaling organizations from early-stage startups to billion-dollar public companies – including a 4x revenue growth at Green Leads, 8x revenue growth over 15 years at BAO, and scaling PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) from $700 million to $1.4 billion in revenue.

The appointment signals TechResources.ai’s next phase of growth: expanding its core demand generation offerings into a comprehensive, global full-funnel suite. Farrell will lead the buildout of new “deep funnel” services designed to take B2B marketers beyond lead volume and into high-velocity pipeline generation at scale.

“Mike is a dynamic and proven leader who possesses the unique ability to understand our clients’ gaps and needs, communicate a vision, and align an entire organization to execute against it. His deep domain expertise in leading sales and marketing teams, including call center operations, and his knowledge of the technology channel and public sector sales is exactly what TechResources.ai needs to bridge the gap for clients requiring global, high-velocity pipeline generation.”

– Bob Samuels, Founder, TechResources.ai

Expanding the Full-Funnel Suite

Under Farrell’s leadership, TechResources.ai will expand its service portfolio to offer B2B technology marketers end-to-end pipeline generation capabilities. New offerings will include:

Webinar-as-a-Service (WaaS)

Audience Generation for Events (EQLs)

Sales Introduction Leads (SILs)

Lead Nurturing Solutions

IT Channel Partner Solutions

SDRs-as-a-Service

Appointment setting lead generation via tele-prospecting, delivering confirmed calendar bookings with prospects who are already expecting a call

“TechResources.ai is perfectly positioned to fill a gap in the demand generation landscape, helping B2B tech marketers with global full-funnel pipeline generation solutions. We are providing B2B marketers with the high-intent, deep-funnel engagement they need to drive real ROI on a global scale.”

Michael Farrell, President, TechResources.ai

About Michael Farrell

Michael Farrell is a six-time startup and scale-up executive with over 40 years of experience driving profitable organic growth and leading complex M&A integrations. His career spans early-stage startups, Private Equity-backed roll-ups, and billion-dollar public companies. Previous roles include senior leadership at Green Leads (4x revenue growth and successful exit), BAO (8x revenue growth over 15 years), PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN), and Compucom/CIC/Copley Systems. Farrell brings deep expertise in teleprospecting, the technology channel, and public sector sales to TechResources.ai.

About TechResources.ai

TechResources.ai is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TechConnectr Marketplace, Inc. and a premier B2B demand generation agency serving global technology firms. Founded by Bob Samuels, the company provides 100% in-house lead generation services, including content syndication, ABM, SDR-as-a-Service, and appointment generation. TechResources.ai is a co-leader of the ABM Leaders’ Group and serves demand generation teams globally with precision-targeted, compliant, and transparent pipeline solutions. Learn more at TechResources.ai.

https://techresources.ai