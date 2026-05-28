Bronx Personal Injury Law Firm Stillman & Stillman Now Serving Castle Hill Residents with Full-Service Legal Representation

Stillman & Stillman, P.C., one of the Bronx’s most trusted and established personal injury law firms, today announced that the firm is actively serving residents of the Castle Hill neighborhood of the Bronx. With decades of experience representing accident victims throughout New York, the firm is committed to ensuring that Castle Hill community members have direct access to experienced, compassionate legal representation — with no upfront legal fees.

Stillman & Stillman, P.C. has built a legacy of recovering millions of dollars on behalf of injured New Yorkers. The firm’s expanded outreach to Castle Hill reflects its ongoing commitment to making high-quality legal advocacy accessible to every neighborhood across the Bronx.

“Castle Hill is a hardworking, close-knit community, and its residents deserve strong legal advocates when unexpected injuries occur,” said Jeffrey Stillman, Esq., Principal Attorney and founder of Stillman & Stillman, P.C. “Whether someone has been injured in a car accident, hurt on a construction site, or harmed because of unsafe property conditions, our team is prepared to fight for the compensation they deserve.”

Comprehensive Personal Injury Legal Services Now Available to Castle Hill Residents

Stillman & Stillman, P.C. provides Castle Hill residents with a full range of personal injury and civil rights legal services. The firm’s practice areas include:

Motor Vehicle Accidents — The firm represents victims of all types of motor vehicle accidents, including car accidents, pedestrian accidents, truck accidents, and motorcycle collisions. New York’s no-fault insurance system can be complex, and the attorneys at Stillman & Stillman guide clients through every stage of the claims process to pursue maximum recovery.

Slip, Trip & Fall / Premises Liability — Property owners throughout New York have a legal responsibility to maintain safe conditions. When unsafe sidewalks, stores, apartment buildings, parking areas, or other properties cause injuries, the firm works to hold negligent parties accountable.

Construction Accidents — New York Labor Law provides powerful protections for construction workers injured on the job. Stillman & Stillman has secured significant verdicts and settlements involving scaffold falls, electrocution accidents, and other serious construction site injuries, including traumatic brain injury cases.

Nursing Home Neglect — Seniors deserve dignity, safety, and proper care. The firm advocates for nursing home residents and families affected by neglect or abuse.

Product Liability — Dangerous or defective products can cause serious injuries. The firm represents consumers harmed by unsafe products and pursues accountability from manufacturers and distributors.

Dog Attacks — Dog bite injuries can result in long-term physical and emotional harm. The firm helps victims pursue compensation from negligent pet owners.

Wrongful Death — When negligence leads to the loss of a loved one, surviving family members may be entitled to compensation. Stillman & Stillman handles wrongful death cases with compassion and determination.

Civil Rights Cases: Police Brutality & Sexual Harassment — The firm also represents individuals whose rights have been violated, including victims of police misconduct and workplace sexual harassment.

A Track Record Castle Hill Residents Can Trust

Stillman & Stillman, P.C. has achieved an impressive record of results, including a $7,000,000 verdict in an automobile accident case involving spinal fusion surgery, a $5,880,000 settlement for a construction worker injured in a scaffold fall, and a $5,500,000 recovery in a multi-truck motor vehicle accident. The firm has helped thousands of clients recover compensation and has earned recognition from Super Lawyers, Lawyers of Distinction, and the Bronx County Bar Association, among others.

The firm’s legal team — including Jeffrey Stillman, Esq., Robert Birnbaum, Esq., Howard Trepp, Esq., and Adam Raclaw, Esq. — collectively brings decades of courtroom and negotiation experience to every case. The attorneys exclusively represent plaintiffs and have never — and will never — represent insurance companies or defendants.

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Free Consultations for Castle Hill Injury Victims

Stillman & Stillman, P.C. offers free consultations to Castle Hill residents and accident victims throughout the Bronx. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no legal fees unless compensation is successfully recovered on their behalf. The legal team is available 24/7 and can meet clients at their home, at the office, in the hospital, or by phone. Spanish-speaking services are also available — Se Habla Español.

Castle Hill residents who have been injured in an accident or believe they may have a legal claim are encouraged to contact Stillman & Stillman, P.C. as soon as possible, as strict legal deadlines apply to personal injury claims in New York.

About Stillman & Stillman, P.C.

Stillman & Stillman, P.C. is a personal injury law firm located at 2622 E. Tremont Avenue in the Bronx, New York. Founded in 1992, the firm has over 30 years of experience representing accident victims throughout the Bronx, New York City, and New York State. The firm handles motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall cases, construction accidents, wrongful death, nursing home neglect, product liability, dog bites, police brutality, and sexual harassment claims. All consultations are free, and the firm works on a no-fee-unless-you-win basis.

To schedule a free consultation, call (718) 790-4743 or visit.