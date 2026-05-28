DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

On The Move Moving & Junk Removal Expands Professional Moving Services Across Durham Region and the GTA

ByEthan Lin

May 28, 2026

On The Move Moving & Junk Removal is a locally owned and operated moving company serving Durham Region and the Greater Toronto Area. The company has announced that they are expanding its professional moving service coverage to more communities in the Durham Region, Toronto, and surrounding areas, helping more homeowners, renters, seniors, families, and businesses with their local and long-distance moves.

Founded by Brandon Hill, the company has grown by focusing on transparent pricing, professional service, and customer satisfaction in an industry often known for hidden fees and poor communication. The team of Durham region movers provides reliable, insured moves with transparent pricing.

The company specializes in residential, commercial, senior, and long-distance moving services while offering all-inclusive pricing with no truck or fuel fees. Alongside their moving services, they provide junk removal, storage, assembling, and disassembling, packing support, moving checklists, and a host of practical relocation services for clients who are preparing a move.

On The Move has recently expanded service coverage across Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Bowmanville, Courtice, Scarborough, Toronto, and surrounding areas. They aim to provide their services to all residential, commercial, senior, local, and long-distance relocations.

The company is also gaining attention locally for its customer-first approach, free moving supplies, fully insured movers, and strong online reviews. With an emphasis on the use of professional equipment, careful handling, accountability, and efficient moving support, On The Move aims to reduce stress for customers during what is often one of the more demanding transitions they might experience in their lives.

With moving demand on the increase across the Durham Region and the GTA, On The Move encourages customers to get in touch when they want moving help that’s supported by clear communication, fair pricing, and dependable service from the first quote to final unloading. The company supports moves of many sizes, from apartments and family homes to office relocations, downsizing projects, and moves requiring junk removal before or after relocation.

Customers interested in booking a move or requesting a free quote can contact On The Move Moving & Junk Removal by phone or through the company’s website.

About On The Move Moving & Junk Removal

As a locally owned moving and junk removal company based in Hampton, Ontario, On The Move Moving & Junk Removal services Durham Region, the Greater Toronto Area, and surrounding communities with residential, commercial, senior, long-distance moving, junk removal, storage, packing, and related relocation services.

For more information about On The Move Moving & Junk Removal, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

InkWell Health Announces Expansion of Smart Tattoo Platform with New Orthopedic Applications and SEED Round Progress
May 29, 2026 Ethan Lin
Voghion Adapts Its Platform To Cater To Gen Z Discovery Shopping Habits
May 29, 2026 Ethan Lin
Sciotex Helps Manufacturers Modernize Inspection and Automation with AI-Enabled Edge Systems
May 28, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801