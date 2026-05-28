The 2026 FIFA World Cup represents the most significant expansion in the competition’s history. For the first time, 48 national teams will compete across 104 matches in host cities spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the tournament running from 11 June to 19 July 2026. FIFA has projected that approximately six billion people will follow the competition through broadcast, streaming, and digital platforms, according to figures published ahead of the tournament.

Fan interest in centralised, organised tournament information has grown considerably in the months before the opening match, with search volumes and media coverage accelerating across English-speaking markets. Into that environment, Football/26 by WorldCup26USA, an independent digital platform founded by Tomas Wild and based in Greater Manchester, United Kingdom, has launched as a World Cup 2026 guide covering the complete competition, designed to serve as a single, neutral resource for fans seeking an organised destination for tournament information.

An independent World Cup guide is a digital platform that presents tournament information without any official affiliation to FIFA or the participating football associations, giving fans a neutral, non-commercial source for fixture data, team information, and standings. Football/26 covers the full World Cup 2026 schedule, all 48 qualified national teams, group standings, host venues, a searchable player database, informational odds, and a news section, built to reduce the need for fans to navigate between multiple disconnected sources during the tournament.

More information is available at https://worldcup26usa.com/

A detailed section of the platform is the World Cup Teams , which profiles every one of the 48 qualified national sides. Each team entry covers squad composition, group stage placement, historical performance data, and key player information for the 2026 tournament. The expansion from 32 to 48 competing nations creates a significantly larger and more complex group structure than any previous edition, making organised team data particularly useful for fans tracking specific nations from the opening round through to the knockout stages.

Football/26 is available in multiple languages, making tournament information accessible to football audiences across the three host nations and to international fans following their national sides. That multilingual reach reflects the genuinely global scope of the competition: the 2026 World Cup involves 48 countries, three host nations, and a projected viewing audience spanning every continent.

The digital sports information space around major tournaments has grown increasingly competitive. Platforms such as Flashscore, Sofascore, and Oddschecker each provide live match data and broad football coverage, but none are built specifically around the 2026 World Cup. Football/26 takes a narrower editorial approach, focusing entirely on the tournament rather than the wider football calendar.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup generated 3.6 billion video views across FIFA’s digital channels, a 202 per cent increase over the 2018 edition in Russia, according to FIFA audience data. With the 2026 edition covering three host nations and a significantly expanded match schedule, interest in accessible, centralised tournament information is expected to reach new benchmarks ahead of the June kickoff.

“The 2026 World Cup will be the biggest tournament in football history, and fans need a faster, simpler way to follow it,” said Tomas Wild, Founder of Football/26. Wild noted that the platform was designed to consolidate schedules, team data, venues, player information, and match coverage into one independent resource. “We built Football/26 to give fans one clear, independent destination for the tournament,” he added.

Football/26 is accessible at worldcup26usa.com and covers the full tournament from the opening group stage through to the final on 19 July 2026.

ABOUT FOOTBALL/26 BY WORLDCUP26USA

Football/26 is an independent informational platform dedicated to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Founded by Tomas Wild and based in Greater Manchester, United Kingdom, the site provides tournament schedules, team profiles, group standings, venue guides, player data, and news coverage for fans following the competition internationally. Football/26 is not affiliated with FIFA or any official World Cup organiser.