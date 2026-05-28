ISG Provider Lens Study Features Marlabs for Life Sciences Digital Services 2026

Marlabs, a leading AI consulting and transformation provider, today announced that the ISG Provider Lens® Life Sciences Digital Services 2026 Global Study features Marlabs in two quadrants:

Contender in Manufacturing and Supply Chain

in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Product Challenger in Pharmacovigilance and Regulatory Affairs – Digital Evolution

The study highlights Marlabs and its strong transformation expertise in delivering data, AI, automation, and engineering solutions that enable life sciences enterprises to navigate operational complexity and accelerate time-to-value across the entire R&D-to-market lifecycle.

The ISG report evaluated major IT service providers and Contract Research Organizations (CRO) across key digital and operational areas in the life sciences domain. The study benchmarked these providers and CROs on their capabilities to accelerate digital transformation across clinical development, patient engagement, manufacturing and supply chain, pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs, and commercial operations.

“Life sciences organizations are under growing pressure to modernize complex operations, improve compliance, and bring innovation to market faster — and AI is rapidly becoming the most powerful lever to do all three,” said Paige Piani, Chief Revenue Officer at Marlabs. “As we expand our global footprint and build on our recognition in ISG’s 2026 Life Sciences Digital Services study, we see a clear opportunity to help clients move from fragmented digital initiatives to scalable, AI-driven transformation grounded in trusted data.”

Life sciences organizations are under growing pressure to modernize complex operations, improve compliance, and bring innovation to market faster,” said Paige Piani, Chief Revenue Officer at Marlabs. “As we continue expanding our global growth strategy, life sciences remains a critical market where Marlabs can help clients move from fragmented digital initiatives to scalable transformation.”

Marlabs empowers life sciences leaders to move beyond fragmented initiatives by implementing the Marlabs ABCs of AgilityAI, a full lifecycle enterprise AI suite brings together strategy, pre-built Agentic AI accelerators, and holistic governance:

Align: Before committing valuable time and resources, align leadership, data, and teams so that they’re pointed in the same direction

Before committing valuable time and resources, align leadership, data, and teams so that they’re pointed in the same direction Build: Build with a disciplined AI engineering lifecycle, powered by proven accelerators to compress the path from concept to execution

Build with a disciplined AI engineering lifecycle, powered by proven accelerators to compress the path from concept to execution Control: Protect your investments with governance that creates trust, manages risk, and creates a value cycle that compounds over time

About Marlabs

Marlabs is your trusted AI consulting and transformation partner with 30 years of experience solving modern challenges with a proven track record of delivering complex technology solutions to Fortune 500 clients across financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, media, technology, and other industries. Headquartered in New York with 11 office locations globally and employing over 2,200 AI, data, and digital solutions experts, Marlabs focuses on operationalizing AI as a core business capability, enabling organizations to move from experimentation to execution with solutions that deliver sustained, quantifiable value. To learn more about Marlabs visit the Web and LinkedIn.

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