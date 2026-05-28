DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Volvo Secures U.S. Exemption For Vehicles With Chinese Connected Tech

ByJolyen

May 28, 2026

Volvo Secures U.S. Exemption For Vehicles With Chinese Connected Tech

The U.S. Department of Commerce granted Volvo Cars a specific authorization to continue importing and selling vehicles that include Chinese-connected car technology, exempting the automaker from recent U.S. restrictions. The approval allows Volvo to proceed with its U.S. expansion plans and follow-through on models already slated for production at its South Carolina factory.

Scope Of The Authorization
The authorization applies to Volvo vehicles equipped with software and hardware developed or maintained by Chinese firms that would otherwise fall under rules finalized in January 2025. Those rules bar vehicles with such Chinese-connected technology starting with 2027 model-year vehicles for software and 2030 model-year vehicles for connected hardware.

Reasoning And Discussions
Volvo said the clearance followed “constructive discussions” with the Commerce Department and other U.S. officials that examined the company’s governance, technology, and data-security practices. The company is majority owned by China’s Geely Holding but noted most Volvo cars sold in the U.S. are manufactured in Sweden, with the EX90 assembled in South Carolina.

Production Plans In The U.S.
Volvo previously announced plans to produce the XC60 midsize SUV and a new hybrid at its South Carolina plant, and in March said it will move all production of the Polestar 3 to that factory. The Commerce clearance removes a regulatory obstacle that could have blocked those vehicles from the U.S. market due to Volvo’s ties and operations in China.

Regulatory Background
The rule, titled “Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain: Connected Vehicles,” focuses on national security risks from vehicles using automated-driving systems developed by companies with Chinese ties. Under the rule, Chinese firms would also face prohibitions on testing autonomous vehicles in the United States.

Enforcement Questions
Some Chinese-linked AV firms currently test in U.S. states under permits; companies named in reporting include Baidu’s Apollo Autonomous Driving LLC, Pony.ai, and WeRide. It remains unclear whether state permits or federal measures tied to the Commerce rule will affect those test programs; TechCrunch said it has contacted California’s DMV to ask whether existing permits could be revoked.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

TechResources.ai names Mike Farrell as President to scale expansion & growth
May 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
Chainbull Launches as a Next-Generation Influencer & Web3 Marketing Agency
May 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
Biointron Launches RushMab Packages to Deliver Purified Antibodies in 10 Days
May 28, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801