Meta Adds AI Mode Search and New Editing Tools to Facebook

Meta is rolling out new AI features on Facebook that change how users search for information and edit photos and videos. The main addition is AI Mode, which uses Meta AI to generate answers from public discussions across Facebook and other Meta apps.

Instead of receiving a standard list of search results, users can enter questions in natural language. AI Mode then produces an answer based on public content from areas such as Facebook Groups and Reels, according to Meta’s official announcement.

AI Mode Uses Public Discussions

Meta said AI Mode is designed to provide perspectives, recommendations, and experiences shared by users across its platforms. The feature is powered by Muse Spark, the company’s latest AI model, which is being added to Meta AI across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads.

The feature follows Meta’s launch of Forum, a discussion-based app with an AI-powered Ask tab. Users can submit questions through the tab and receive answers based on conversations taking place in Facebook Groups.

Because these answers rely on public posts and group discussions, they may include information that is outdated, inaccurate, or not supported by verified sources. Similar concerns have been raised about other AI search systems that summarize user-generated content.

New Tools Edit Photos and Videos

Facebook is also adding editing features for photos, collages, and video montages. Users can apply collage cutout templates and transition effects to content from their camera rolls, although Meta said camera roll sharing suggestions remain optional and can be disabled.

New AI photo presets allow users to change clothing, hairstyles, and accessories. Sports fans can virtually add a team jersey by selecting the AI Edit icon in Stories and choosing “Wear It.”

Users can also open their profile picture, select “Restyle profile picture with AI,” and choose the Wardrobe option. These tools are designed to let users create edited images without manually adjusting individual elements.

Facebook Continues Adding AI Features

The new tools follow several other AI additions to Facebook during 2026. In February, Meta introduced animated profile pictures that can add movements or digital accessories to still images.

In March, Facebook Marketplace added an AI feature that automatically responds to buyer messages on behalf of sellers. Earlier in June, Meta introduced Creator Assistant, which gives creators recommendations based on their content and performance history.

Creator Assistant can suggest posting times and summarize audience comments. Meta has also introduced subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp starting at $3.99 per month, with additional paid AI features reportedly under development.

Featured image credits: Level Agency

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