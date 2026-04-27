Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers Celebrates 55 Years of Legal Service and Advocacy in Northwest Louisiana

Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers, a premier personal injury law firm, is proud to announce its 55th anniversary, marking over five decades of dedicated legal service to the Shreveport-Bossier community and the broader Ark-La-Tex region. Since its inception in 1971, the firm has evolved from a grassroots solo practice into a regional leader in personal injury advocacy, while maintaining the family-centered values that have defined its legacy for generations.

The firm’s story began 55 years ago when M. Carl Rice first opened his doors to serve the legal needs of North Louisiana residents. Built on a foundation of integrity, faith, and a “handshake” commitment to his neighbors, the firm quickly became a trusted name for those seeking justice after life-altering accidents. Today, that legacy continues under the leadership of his son, J. Marshall Rice, and veteran partner William “Bill” Kendig.

“Celebrating 55 years is not just about looking back at the cases we’ve won, but about the families we’ve helped put back together,” said J. Marshall Rice , Managing Partner and 2026 President of the Shreveport Bar Association. “My father founded this firm on the principle that every client deserves direct access to their attorney, not a case manager. Fifty-five years later, that remains our core promise.”

Over the decades, Rice & Kendig has transitioned from a small local office to a sophisticated legal powerhouse, recovering over $156 million for victims of car accidents , trucking accidents, vehicle collisions, and wrongful death. Despite this growth, the firm has intentionally remained a boutique practice where clients receive personalized attention from attorneys who are deeply rooted in the local community.

The 55th-anniversary milestone follows a year of unprecedented recognition for the firm. In 2025, Rice & Kendig was honored with the BBB Customer Commitment Award, ranked as a Top 3 Law Firm in the “Locals Love Us” awards, and secured multiple top-three finishes in the SB Choice Awards, including recognition as one of the best places to work in the region.

“We have witnessed the legal landscape change significantly since the 1970s,” added partner William Kendig . “But the need for honest, aggressive, and compassionate representation hasn’t changed. We are honored that the people of Northwest Louisiana have trusted us with their hardest moments for 55 years, and we look forward to serving them for many more.”

About Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers

Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm based in Shreveport, Louisiana. Since the 1970s, the firm has specialized in representing victims of motor vehicle accidents and catastrophic injuries. Known for its “no case manager” approach and multi-generational legal expertise, Rice & Kendig remains committed to securing fair compensation while providing personalized service to every client.