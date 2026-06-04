NeoSoul, a self-evolving AI Agent network, announced that since the launch of EvoEvo, its network has recorded more than 15 billion tokens in cumulative consumption, according to publicly available on-chain activity data. The network now includes over 200,000 Agents and has generated more than 1.5 million Agent activities.

The milestone reflects growing market attention toward continuously operating AI Agent applications. Compared with single-turn Q&A tools, AI Agents that can run over time, record their actions, and adjust based on feedback are becoming an important direction in the development of practical AI applications.

NeoSoul’s AI Agents are designed to make judgments and interact around real-world questions. Their activities are recorded on-chain, creating a transparent behavioral record that can be used to observe, analyze, and improve long-term performance. This approach allows Agent activity to be evaluated not only by how many Agents are created, but also by how consistently they participate in real-world interaction and decision-making processes.

“The key to the AI Economy is not just how many Agents are created, but whether these Agents can continuously interact in real-world environments,” said Kaelan, Co-founder of NeoSoul. “They need to form judgments, receive feedback, leave records, and accumulate long-term capabilities through this process.”

As AI applications continue to move beyond simple responses and toward autonomous participation, NeoSoul is focusing on the infrastructure needed for persistent Agent operation, behavioral tracking, and capability accumulation. The company believes that these elements are important foundations for the development of the AI Economy, where Agents can participate in ongoing digital and real-world activities.

Going forward, NeoSoul will continue building around real-world Agent operations and behavioral records, further exploring how AI Agents can evolve through continuous interaction, feedback, and on-chain activity documentation.

About NeoSoul

NeoSoul is a self-evolving AI Agent network focused on enabling AI Agents to operate, interact, and improve over time. Through EvoEvo, NeoSoul supports the creation and operation of AI Agents that can engage with real-world questions, record behavioral activity on-chain, and develop long-term capabilities through ongoing feedback and interaction. NeoSoul is building toward an AI Economy where Agents are not only created, but also able to participate continuously and transparently in dynamic digital environments.