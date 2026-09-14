KEMIMOTO Unveils the KP64 6.5″ Tower Speakers: Delivering 800W of Unmatched Audio Power for UTV and ATV Enthusiasts

KEMIMOTO, a manufacturer of aftermarket parts and accessories for powersports, today announced the release of the KEMIMOTO KP64 6.5″ Tower Speakers. Designed for UTVs, ATVs, and off-road vehicles, the KP64 audio system is engineered to provide up to 800W of peak power output for outdoor environments.

With the ongoing growth of the off-roading sector, there is a continued demand for audio equipment capable of operating in high-noise environments. The KP64 Tower Speakers incorporate 6.5-inch acoustic drivers designed to maintain audio clarity amidst engine and wind noise. The system is built to deliver defined highs and lows across varied outdoor settings.

“Our focus at KEMIMOTO is to develop equipment that meets the practical needs of off-road drivers,” said Chris Smith, Product Manager at KEMIMOTO. “The KP64 Tower Speakers were developed to withstand harsh environmental conditions while providing consistent audio performance on trails, sand dunes, and rocky terrains.”

Technical Specifications of the KEMIMOTO KP64 6.5″ Tower Speakers:

800W Peak Power: Engineered to maintain sound fidelity at high volumes, designed specifically to operate in high-decibel environments without significant audio clipping.

Engineered to maintain sound fidelity at high volumes, designed specifically to operate in high-decibel environments without significant audio clipping. Weather-Resistant Construction: Features IP-rated materials designed to resist water, dust, mud, and UV exposure for prolonged outdoor use.

Features IP-rated materials designed to resist water, dust, mud, and UV exposure for prolonged outdoor use. Adjustable Mounting System: Includes heavy-duty mounting brackets compatible with most standard UTV and ATV roll cages, allowing for a secure installation.

Includes heavy-duty mounting brackets compatible with most standard UTV and ATV roll cages, allowing for a secure installation. Durable Enclosure: Housed in a structurally reinforced casing built to withstand the physical impacts and vibrations common in off-road driving.

Pricing and Availability The KEMIMOTO KP64 6.5″ Tower Speakers are available now at a retail price of $649.99. For more information or to view the product specifications, visit: https://www.kemimoto.com/products/kemimoto-kp64-6-5-tower-speakers-for-utv-atv-800w-max-power

About KEMIMOTO KEMIMOTO designs and manufactures aftermarket accessories for UTVs, ATVs, motorcycles, and marine vehicles. The company focuses on producing practical, durable equipment for outdoor, marine, and off-road applications.