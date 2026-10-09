Matchmaker AI Launches Compatibility-First Platform to Help People Find Love and Friendship That Actually Fits

Matchmaker AI, founded by Jessica Strickland, Steph Liu, and Garrett Fitzgerald, today announced the launch of its compatibility-first platform designed to help people find values-aligned romantic partners and meaningful friendships.

The Matchmaker AI platform is launching as Gen Z and millennials are spending more of their adult lives single, opting to form families later in life than previous generations, but that does not mean they have stopped wanting love.

The problem Match AI solves is the growing difficulty of finding people who share the same values, intentions, personality, and vision for the future as their prospective partner. For many young adults, modern dating offers more access than ever, but with less clarity. Endless profiles create the illusion of unlimited choice, while users still struggle to figure out who’s genuinely ready for commitment, who shares their values, and who could actually fit into their life.

The same challenge exists outside of romance. As people relocate, work remotely, and move through adulthood without the built-in communities of school or family life, finding meaningful, compatible friendships can be just as difficult as finding a romantic partner. According to Jessica Strickland, Founder and CEO of Matchmaker AI:

“Dating apps are built to show you who is available. Matchmaker AI is built to show you who actually fits. People should not have to choose between endless swiping and spending $100,000 or more on a traditional matchmaker.”

The launch comes as traditional values and intentional courtship reemerge in modern dating culture. Rather than prescribing one definition of a traditional relationship, Matchmaker AI helps users individually identify the values, beliefs, personality, lifestyle, and future they want, and then finds people who genuinely align with them. According to co-founder Steph Liu:

“Traditional values mean different things to different people. For some, it means faith, marriage and family. For others, it means loyalty, chivalry, monogamy, commitment, personal responsibility and being intentional about the future. Our role is not to dictate someone’s values. It is to help them find the person who genuinely shares them.”

Instead of simply showing users whoever happens to be nearby, Matchmaker AI evaluates the factors that influence whether two people can build a lasting relationship or friendship, including personality, values, emotional compatibility, communication style, lifestyle, physical preferences, and long-term goals.

Users complete a comprehensive compatibility assessment before receiving potential matches and detailed compatibility scores.

The platform helps users identify people who share their views on:

Marriage and commitment

Children and family

Faith and personal values

Loyalty and monogamy

Courtship and relationship expectations

Financial priorities

Career and family roles

Lifestyle and long-term goals

Communication and emotional responsibility

Friendship expectations and social compatibility

Matchmaker AI searches nationally, expanding a user’s pool beyond those who happen to live within a few miles. Each potential match includes an overall compatibility score and a detailed breakdown across the categories that matter most.

The platform is designed to answer the questions traditional profiles cannot:

Are we emotionally compatible?

Do our values and relationship goals align?

Do we both want marriage?

Do we want children?

Can we communicate effectively?

Do our expectations for partnership align?

Do our lifestyles work together?

Is there mutual physical attraction?

Could we build a meaningful friendship?

Are we moving toward the same kind of future?

“Gen Z and millennials are not giving up on love,” said co-founder Garrett Fitzgerald. “They are looking for something more genuine than another swipe. They want a good match, someone who understands them, shares their values, and wants the same kind of relationship or friendship. Matchmaker AI was created to help them find that person.”

The platform combines personal data, compatibility science, and AI-assisted matching to help users identify people who are not simply appealing in the moment, but capable of building the kind of relationship, friendship, or family life they ultimately want. According to Strickland:

“Modern technology has given us access to more people than ever, but it has not necessarily helped us find the right people. We are using technology to bring purpose, effort, and genuine compatibility back to human connection.”

Instead of paying as much as $100,000, or more, for a traditional matchmaking service, Matchmaker AI gives users access to a national pool of potential matches, a comprehensive compatibility assessment, and data-driven introductions at a fraction of the cost.

The initial platform focuses on romantic compatibility and friendship, with plans to expand its compatibility technology into professional recruiting, workplace relationships, and co-founder matching.

Matchmaker AI is now available at https://thematchmaker.ai/