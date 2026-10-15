Engelberg Brand Recognized for Its Contribution to Central Asia’s Architectural Community at ARCHICA 2026

Engelberg received recognition from the professional architectural community at ARCHICA 2026, an international architecture congress held on October 5–6 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The certificate acknowledged Engelberg’s contribution to professional dialogue on architecture, innovation, and the future of the built environment, as well as its support for collaboration within Central Asia’s architectural community.

“Recognition from the professional architectural community is particularly meaningful to us. Our work involves a close connection between engineering and architectural design, and we believe that collaboration with architects is essential to understanding the evolving requirements of modern construction. ARCHICA 2026 provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives with industry professionals from across the region,” said Sanjar Umatov, Head of Engelberg brand.

The congress brought together architects and designers from across Central Asia to discuss developments in contemporary architecture, construction technologies, and approaches to the design of urban environments.

As part of the congress program, Ravshan Kanaatov, Strategic Development Advisor to Engelberg, delivered a presentation titled “Engineering Precision and Architectural Freedom.”

The presentation examined current glazing trends in Central Asia and the relationship between manufacturing technologies and architectural design. Kanaatov discussed how technical capabilities influence the development of window and façade systems, including their application in contemporary architectural projects.

Engelberg’s participation in ARCHICA 2026 formed part of the event’s broader exchange of professional perspectives on architecture, engineering, and construction practices in Central Asia.

About Engelberg

Engelberg is a brand specializing in window and architectural systems manufactured using aluminum and PVC profiles. Its product range includes window systems, sliding systems, and façade glazing solutions.