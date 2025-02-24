Amazon Takes Creative Control of James Bond Franchise from Broccoli Family

Amazon is set to take creative control over the iconic James Bond film franchise, marking a significant shift in the cinematic universe. The James Bond films, long produced by Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, are undergoing a transformation as Wilson and Broccoli step back from production roles. The siblings, who inherited control of the franchise from their father, Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, will remain co-owners. However, Amazon’s MGM Studios now holds the creative reins, following a strategic deal with the Broccoli family.

MGM Acquisition and New Joint Venture

The Bond franchise stands as one of the highest-grossing series in history, spanning over 60 years. In 2021, Amazon acquired MGM Studios for a substantial $8.45 billion, aiming to expand its media and entertainment portfolio. As part of this acquisition, Amazon’s MGM Studios and the Broccoli family formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights. This partnership not only secures Amazon’s creative control but also ensures that Wilson and Broccoli maintain co-ownership.

Wilson and Broccoli’s decision to hand over creative control aligns with their desire to focus on other projects. Wilson expressed confidence in Amazon MGM Studios’ capability, stating:

“Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.” – Michael Wilson

The James Bond franchise is a valuable intellectual property for Amazon’s media empire, which boasts over 200 million Prime subscribers worldwide as of 2021. Prime Video, a key component of Amazon Prime’s $139 annual subscription service, stands to benefit significantly from this acquisition. With Amazon’s MGM Studios at the helm, the future of Bond films promises innovation and expansion into new creative territories.

Mike Hopkins, head of Amazon Studios and Prime Video, acknowledged the franchise’s storied legacy and expressed gratitude:

“We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.” – Mike Hopkins

What The Author Thinks In my opinion, Amazon’s acquisition of creative control over the James Bond franchise signals a new era for the beloved series. With the backing of MGM Studios, Amazon is well-positioned to expand Bond’s legacy in innovative ways, bringing fresh ideas while respecting its historic past. However, the real challenge will be balancing the franchise’s cherished legacy with the evolving expectations of modern audiences, ensuring the next phase of Bond films remains true to what fans love while exploring new creative directions.

