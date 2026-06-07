IUX24 Launches AI-Powered Investment Intelligence Platform to Close the Gap Between Institutional Trading Desks and Self-Directed Investors

IUX24 Media Ltd , an independent financial intelligence company, today announced the launch of its AI-powered investment intelligence platform.

The IUX24 Intelligence Terminal is designed to bridge the gap between retail investors and elite market analysis that has, until now, been hidden behind a $25,000 paywall.

Launched in November 2025, IUX24 works to one key principle: independent traders should have access to the same information as institutional trading desks, without the premium price tag. AI technology has now made this possible.

The Birth of a New Category Between Retail Noise and Institutional-Grade Analysis

Until now, independent investors have had to choose between two extremes: free platforms with data but no depth, or elite professional terminals like Bloomberg that are out of their price range. IUX24 sits in between both to provide deep analytical depth at an affordable price.

The IUX24 AI Analyst is the platform’s core engine. This proprietary system synthesizes millions of global data points in real time to construct clear and structured insights for investors to act upon. Alongside it, the IUX24 Sentiment Tracker monitors the emotional currents that influence markets to give users a data-backed read on potential price moves before news cycles notice them.

IUX24 also has a fourth product in advanced development. The Dark Pool Tracker surfaces institutional capital flow data that historically only professional trading desks have been privy to. The tool is another direct challenge to the information monopoly that has long restricted retail investors.

A Financial Intelligence Company With No Conflicts of Interest

Unlike a brokerage, IUX Media LTD does not manage capital or execute trades on users’ behalf. Instead, it is a financial intelligence company that provides market news and AI-driven data analysis solely for informational purposes. All investment decisions are the responsibility of IUX24 subscribers.

These key distinctions mean that IUX24 does not hold the same conflicts of interest that affect brokerages or trading arms; it does not participate in the markets it covers. Algorithm-driven, its analysis is editorially independent.

The company also stands separately from IUX Markets, a foreign exchange broker based in Mauritius. With no affiliation, ownership, or operational connection with that entity, IUX24 Media LTD operates in different industries and under different regulatory frameworks, in different jurisdictions.

Part of A New Retail Investor Paradigm

Retail investors are moving away from hype and speculation toward a deeper focus on data-backed and macro-focused decision-making. IUX24 sees this as a structural change in behavior, and one that it seeks to meet and support.

Independent analysts see the same trend. “The current gap in information accessibility between institutional and retail traders has been shrinking,” says Joey Dwyer, professional trader and technical analysis educator. “The latter can now leverage AI to source and condense publicly available information with an ease never before seen.”

In the short term, IUX24’s goal is to embed real-time financial intelligence into the daily workflow of serious self-directed investors who want to trade with the same clarity as a professional desk.

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About IUX24 Media LTD

IUX24 Media LTD is an independent financial intelligence company headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company develops AI-powered tools for market analysis and investment research, serving self-directed retail investors globally. IUX24 does not provide investment advice, individual trading signals, or brokerage services.

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Company Incorporation Number: OI-427932 Registered Address: Grand Pavilion, Hibiscus Way, 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1-1205, Cayman Islands Press Contact: support@iux24.com Website: www.iux24.com