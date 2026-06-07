Anthropic Files Confidentially For IPO After $65 Billion Raise At $965 Billion Valuation

Anthropic has taken steps toward a public listing by filing confidentially for an IPO, co-founder Daniela Amodei said at the Bloomberg Tech conference on Thursday. The decision comes down to capital. “It’s a really big upfront cost to train the models and to serve inference on them,” she said. “My guess is that over time, the sort of core set of companies that are working to advance the frontier are just going to need access to capital, and I think the public market is very well suited to that.”

Multiple investors told TechCrunch that the company’s $65 billion fundraise at a $965 billion valuation, announced last week, was greatly oversubscribed. Private demand remains strong.

Annualized Revenue Crossed $47 Billion In May, Up From $9 Billion At End Of 2025

Anthropic has been growing at a breakneck pace. The company announced that annualized revenue crossed $47 billion in May, up dramatically from roughly $9 billion at the end of 2025. That trajectory faces a real test. Companies such as Uber have said that while AI can deliver returns, not all of their AI spending has proven productive. That raises the prospect that corporations could begin to rein in budgets and slow growth across the sector.

Amodei is not fazed. She believes businesses are still early in figuring out how to deploy AI effectively. “The use cases today, I expect will continue to be the primary driver of efficiency or creativity, whether that’s coding, financial services, legal, [or] health care,” she said. “But as the business community gets more familiar with the tools, we’re all going to learn together. My hope is that over time it’ll be more incorporated into the day-to-day of how humans do our work, and there will actually be a lot more value realized.”

Anthropic Partners With xAI For Compute Instead Of Building Own Data Centers

Amodei also addressed why Anthropic is not building its own data centers unlike rivals OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI. “Anthropic’s view has always been wanting to plan for the best outcome but not overextend ourselves such that we’re buying more compute than we could productively use,” she said. “It’s really hard to predict that perfectly. We would much prefer to be on the side of having a little bit more demand for the product than we’re able to serve than the inverse.”

Last month, the company surprised the AI industry by partnering with xAI for compute capacity. That deal was later disclosed in SpaceX’s S-1 filing to cost Anthropic $1.25 billion per month.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

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