Helptal Launches All-in-One AI Helpdesk Software – Ticketing, Live Chat, AI Chatbot, Knowledge Base & Appointment Booking in One Affordable Platform and Zendesk Alternative

Helptal Launches All-in-One AI Helpdesk Software to Give Growing Teams an Affordable Zendesk Alternative

New customer support platform unifies ticketing, live chat, an AI chatbot, knowledge base, and appointment booking in a single SaaS — starting free

Evith LLC today announced the public launch of Helptal (https://helptal.com), an all-in-one AI helpdesk software platform that brings ticketing, live chat, knowledge base, AI automation, and appointment booking together in one place. Built for startups, SMBs, and scaling support teams, Helptal delivers the capabilities of enterprise customer service suites at a fraction of the cost — positioning itself as a modern Zendesk alternative that teams can adopt in minutes.

“Support tools have become bloated and expensive, forcing small teams to stitch together a separate chat app, ticketing system, and help center,” said a spokesperson for Helptal. “Helptal puts every customer conversation — email, live chat, web forms, WhatsApp, Slack, and Teams — into one shared inbox, with AI doing the heavy lifting so a three-person team can deliver support that feels like a hundred-person operation.”

One platform for every customer conversation

Helptal combines five products that businesses usually buy separately:

Help desk & ticketing — A multichannel shared inbox that turns email, web, and API messages into trackable tickets, with SLAs, triggers, automations, custom fields, and round-robin routing.

— A multichannel that turns email, web, and API messages into trackable tickets, with SLAs, triggers, automations, custom fields, and round-robin routing. Live chat software — A customizable chat widget with proactive messaging, live visitor tracking, working-hours scheduling, saved replies, and in-widget knowledge base search.

— A customizable chat widget with proactive messaging, live visitor tracking, working-hours scheduling, saved replies, and in-widget knowledge base search. AI chatbot & automation — An AI chatbot that answers customers from your knowledge base, auto-tags and prioritizes tickets, detects sentiment, translates across languages, and escalates to a human when confidence is low. Knowledge-gap detection even tells teams which help articles to write next.

— An that answers customers from your knowledge base, auto-tags and prioritizes tickets, detects sentiment, translates across languages, and escalates to a human when confidence is low. Knowledge-gap detection even tells teams which help articles to write next. Knowledge base software — A full knowledge base and customer help center with SEO-optimized articles, version history, multi-language translation, tags, and drag-and-drop organization.

— A full and customer help center with SEO-optimized articles, version history, multi-language translation, tags, and drag-and-drop organization. Appointment booking — Built-in appointment scheduling with calendar sync, so sales and support can book meetings without a third-party tool.

AI built in, not bolted on

Unlike legacy platforms that charge extra for artificial intelligence, Helptal’s AI features — automated triage, priority detection, multilingual replies, thanks-detection auto-close, and an answer bot grounded in each company’s own content — are integrated throughout the product. The bot cites its sources, respects brand voice through tone controls, and hands off seamlessly to live agents, giving customers fast answers around the clock while keeping support teams in control.

Designed for global, mobile-first teams

Helptal ships with a customer help center and chat widget localized in 11 languages, full right-to-left support for Arabic, and a native mobile app for iOS and Android so agents can reply to tickets and chats on the go. White-label branding, customer SSO, custom domains, and two-way Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations round out the platform for businesses that need to scale.

Pricing that starts at zero

Helptal offers a genuinely free tier that includes live chat and appointment booking, with paid plans starting at $19 per agent per month that unlock unlimited usage, SLA policies, data import from Zendesk, Help Scout, and Intercom, and advanced AI. One-click migration tools let teams move their existing tickets, customers, and history over in a single step.

Helptal is available today at https://helptal.com, where teams can start free in minutes — no credit card required.