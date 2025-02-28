Expert Insights – The Impact of Packaging on Consumer Behaviour According to The Packaging People

Leading packaging suppliers in Melbourne, The Packaging People, delve into the world of packaging and explore its profound impact on consumer behaviour, with 2025 insights and trends from the experts themselves:

First Impressions Matter

Packaging is often the first point of contact between a consumer and a product. Research suggests that packaging can influence a consumer’s initial perception of a brand, with 72% of consumers stating that packaging design influences their purchasing decisions. The Packaging People note that effective packaging design can create an instant connection with the target audience, conveying brand values, personality, and messaging.

Emotional Connection through Packaging

Packaging has the power to evoke emotions, creating a deeper connection between the consumer and the brand. The Packaging People highlight the importance of considered sensory packaging, which engages the senses of sight, sound, touch, taste, and smell. For instance, the sound of a packet being opened or the feel of a premium material can create a lasting impression, driving brand loyalty and advocacy.

Sustainability: A Key Driver of Consumer Behaviour

The growing awareness of environmental issues across Australia has led to a significant shift in consumer behaviour, with sustainability becoming a key driver of purchasing decisions. The Packaging People emphasise that eco-friendly packaging is no longer a nicety, but a necessity. Consumers expect brands to adopt sustainable packaging practices, and those that fail to do so risk facing reputational damage and losing market share.

Convenience and Accessibility

In today’s fast-paced world, convenience and accessibility are essential considerations for consumers. Packaging plays a critical role in delivering convenience, with features such as resealable packaging, easy-open mechanisms, and single-serve portions. Brands that prioritise convenience through innovative packaging solutions can gain a competitive edge and drive customer loyalty.

The Role of Packaging in Brand Storytelling

Packaging offers a unique opportunity for brands to tell their story and convey their values. The Packaging People highlight the importance of using packaging as a medium for brand storytelling, whether through design, materials, or messaging. By sharing their story through packaging, brands can create an emotional connection with consumers, driving loyalty and advocacy.

The business is constantly evolving their range of packaging solutions with key considerations towards the above trends.

The impact of packaging on consumer behaviour cannot be overstated. From influencing purchasing decisions to driving brand loyalty, packaging plays a critical role in shaping the consumer experience. By understanding the complexities of packaging and its effects on consumer behaviour, brands can create effective packaging strategies that drive business growth and build lasting relationships with their customers.

