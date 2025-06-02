Atlas Quantum Solutions (A.QS), a global leader in intelligent finance and quantum technologies, has officially announced the reopening of its Global Focus Blueprint Initiative, marking a pivotal moment in the internationalization of quantum-powered green finance. This announcement follows the company’s recent success with its Earth Day Green Finance campaign and an exclusive interview with A.QS Chairman Alexander Mitchell on a major European news channel.



Mitchell revealed how A.QS’s proprietary quantum system—Quantum Computational Intelligence Core (Q-CIC)—is revolutionizing environmental markets by enhancing transparency, efficiency, and real-time data utilization in carbon credit trading and green bond issuance. In his words:

“The Earth Day event demonstrated the power of quantum technologies in solving long-standing challenges in green finance. We are now working with global markets to expand these solutions internationally, providing a more transparent and efficient infrastructure for all participants.”



Quantum Tech Meets Green Finance: A Global Milestone

Q-CIC combines quantum computing and blockchain architecture to transform complex environmental data into actionable market intelligence. By supporting cross-border carbon credit trading and improving investment decision-making, the system strengthens both liquidity and trust in global green finance markets.

In a key development, Mitchell confirmed that A.QS is currently in talks with leading European investment institutions to integrate Q-CIC into the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)—a major step for quantum adoption in environmental policy.

“A.QS’s innovations are redefining the landscape of green finance,” said Emma Clarkson, senior analyst at Green Horizon Capital. “Their impact on transparency and operational standards could set a new global benchmark.”

Final Call for Individual Investors: One-Month Reopening

In a landmark board decision, A.QS will reopen the Global Focus Blueprint Initiative for one final month, providing individual investors a last opportunity to engage with quantum-enhanced green finance. This comes before the initiative transitions exclusively to serve institutional clients.

The limited-time reopening includes exclusive technical support, direct access to quantum-powered tools, and premium prize incentives. Participation is expected to be high following widespread international media attention to A.QS’s Earth Day achievements and the recent global interview.

