Snapmaker Celebrates 9th Anniversary with a Global DIY Celebration and a Look to the Future

Snapmaker, the world’s leading 3-in-1 3D printer manufacturer, proudly announces its 9th Anniversary, marking nearly a decade of empowering creators around the globe. To celebrate this milestone, Snapmaker is hosting a month-long tribute to DIY culture — embracing the power of personal creation and inviting makers everywhere to join in the festivities.

A Year of Innovation and Growth

Over thes past year, Snapmaker has made significant strides, expanding its product ecosystem and community engagement. Major highlights include the launch of Snapmaker Orca, a next-generation 3D printing software, and the Artisan Premium Combo, elevating the standards of modular making. New modules and accessories like the 1064nm Infrared Laser Module, Snapmaker × Polymaker SnapDryer, and the PEI Steel Sheet brought even greater versatility to Snapmaker machines.

Through dynamic initiatives like video contests and a vibrant short video campaign, Snapmaker also deepened its connection with the maker community during its 8th year. Strategic partnerships, including collaboration with Schumacher CLRT Racing, showcased the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries in innovation and creativity.

Celebrating the Maker Spirit

This year’s celebration theme, DIY: Do More, Invest Less, Your Move, champions the creativity and ingenuity of Snapmaker’s global user base.

“In uncertain times, there’s nothing more powerful than taking control over your own life and doing things yourself. Snapmaker creates tools that give our users the power to build their own possessions, to take raw plastics and woods and other materials and turn them into functional objects and works of beauty, to take old, worn out stuff and upcycle it, to build parts and refurbish old appliances and keep them alive,” says Daniel Chen, CEO of Snapmaker, “For nine years, Snapmaker has empowered you to Do It Yourself, and we’re just getting started. This anniversary is about celebrating our community and building the future together.”

Highlights of the 9(th) Anniversary Celebration include:

DIY over BUY Contest: Makers are invited to showcase anything they create — whether it’s fixing an old appliance, crafting toys for children, or upcycling materials into something new. Participants will have a chance to win big prizes by sharing how DIY can triumph over consumerism. You can find out more here: #DIYoverBUY Video and Photo Contest.

Social Media Giveaway: Celebrate 9 years of exploring, creating and dreaming with makers. To thank its global user base and invite more makers into the fold, Snapmaker is launching a giveaway via Gleam — with a total prize pool valued at over $9,000 USD.

Snapmaker & Friends: Snapmaker is teaming up with leading industry partners such as PolyMaker, RevoPoint, and Head(amame) to contribute prizes and inspiration for the #DIYoverBUY Contest.

Influencer Tributes: Special birthday wishes and creative DIY projects from 9 inspiring influencers across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Snapmaker User Stories: Snapmaker will be highlighting DIY projects from users all over the world.

Anniversary Savings: A month-long discount campaign offering major savings across the Snapmaker product lineup. Also, users can receive our anniversary gift box.

Global Meet-ups: Snapmaker will also appear at Printed World 2025, May 22-23 in Amsterdam, as well as Japan RepRap Festival 2025, June 14-15, in Tokyo, giving fans and makers a chance to connect with the team in person right during the anniversary celebrations!

Looking Ahead

The 9th Anniversary is not just a celebration of past achievements — it’s a launchpad for the future. Snapmaker hints at an exciting major announcement during the festivities, promising to take the maker movement even further.

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a technology company specializing in modular 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving and cutting, and CNC carving. With a passion for innovation, Snapmaker builds high-quality, versatile tools that empower individuals to create beyond imagination.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.snapmaker.com/campaign/9th-anniversary-diy-over-buy-en-us