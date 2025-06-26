The Martin Eagan Scholarship Fund: Empowering Future Leaders Through Education with The Martin Eagan Scholarship for Criminal Justice and Education Majors.

The Martin Eagan Scholarship Fund offers a one-time $1,000 award to graduating high school seniors pursuing degrees in criminal justice or education. Applications are open until June 1, 2026, at martineaganscholarship.com.

Applications are now open and must be submitted by June 1, 2026. The recipient will be announced on June 15, 2026. Full eligibility criteria and application details are available at martineaganscholarship.com.

Inspired by Eagan’s deep commitment to community safety and the power of learning, the scholarship is designed to support students passionate about improving society through legal reform, teaching, or civic leadership. Eagan, a respected figure in Montville and Morristown, New Jersey, created the fund to invest in the next generation of changemakers.

“Education and justice are pillars of a better future,” said Eagan. “This scholarship is about encouraging students who want to make a difference in the world, whether that’s in the classroom or the courtroom.”

Scholarship Eligibility – Criminal Justice & Education Focus

To qualify for the Martin Eagan Scholarship, applicants must:

Be a graduating high school senior entering a U.S.-based college or university in Fall 2026.

Plan to major in criminal justice, education, or a closely related field.

Maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Demonstrate a clear passion for public service, justice, or education.

Submit a 500–1000-word essay responding to the prompt:

“How do you plan to use your education to promote justice or improve the learning experience in your community?”

Additional requirements:

Two letters of recommendation from educators, mentors, or community leaders.

Completed application submitted by June 1, 2026 through martineaganscholarship.com.

The Martin Eagan Scholarship Fund aligns with Eagan’s broader mission to uplift youth, promote educational opportunity, and inspire civic responsibility. More about Martin Eagan’s work and his dedication to community development can be found at martineagan.com.

About Martin Eagan

Martin Eagan is a New Jersey-based community leader, mentor, and proponent of educational equity and criminal justice reform. Raised in Montville and active throughout Morristown, Eagan has spent years working to support youth and future professionals who aim to serve others. Through this scholarship and his ongoing community engagement, he hopes to empower students committed to creating a more just and educated society.