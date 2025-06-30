ShelterBaby Announces Award-Winning Innovations in Pet Wellness

Addressing Core Issues in Pet Care

ShelterBaby, founded in late 2024 by Zhenya and Alex Villarreal, emerged from a deep commitment to animal welfare and a desire to tackle the root causes of pet surrenders. Observing that many dogs are returned to shelters due to behavioral challenges and chronic health problems, the couple developed products aimed at mitigating these issues.

Their flagship product, a dry coat care powder, was formulated to assist dogs suffering from skin sensitivities, allergies, and itch-related conditions. Utilizing high-quality ingredients such as Astaxanthin—a potent antioxidant commonly found in premium human skincare—and pre/probiotics to support the skin’s microbiome, the product offers a solution to common dermatological problems in dogs.

Recognizing that stress-induced behaviors are another leading cause of pet surrenders, ShelterBaby introduced a calming aid designed to promote emotional balance without sedation. Unlike traditional calming products that rely on CBD or hemp, ShelterBaby’s formula supports the nervous, immune, and cognitive systems, fostering long-term resilience in dogs.

Industry Recognition and Consumer Trust

In 2024, ShelterBaby’s innovative approach was acknowledged when it received the Best Innovation in the Bath Category at the Pet Innovation Awards, a program that honors excellence in the pet care industry. This accolade places ShelterBaby alongside established brands recognized for their contributions to pet wellness.

Further cementing its reputation, ShelterBaby’s dry shampoo was independently ranked among the Top 10 Best Dog Dry Shampoos in the U.S. for 2025 by multiple third-party review sites. The company’s commitment to quality is also reflected in recognition from its manufacturer, which awarded ShelterBaby’s parent company, Taysab LLC, the Product Innovation of the Year.

Commitment to Transparency and Safety

ShelterBaby distinguishes itself through a steadfast commitment to transparency and product safety. All formulas are 100% human-grade, incorporating organic ingredients. To demonstrate confidence in their products’ safety, founder Zhenya Villarreal has publicly consumed the products on camera, underscoring their non-toxic nature.

The brand’s dedication to quality has garnered support from niche pet influencers with engaged communities, further validating ShelterBaby’s position in the market.



Expanding the Mission Beyond Dogs

Building on its success, ShelterBaby plans to extend its product line to cater to other animals, including rabbits, parrots, and horses. This expansion reflects the founders’ personal experiences and commitment to providing high-quality care solutions for a variety of pets.

About ShelterBaby

ShelterBaby is a pet wellness brand founded by Zhenya and Alex Villarreal in 2024. The company focuses on creating human-grade, organic products designed to address common health and behavioral issues in pets, thereby reducing the number of animals returned to shelters.

Media Contact

Zhenya Villarreal

Founder, ShelterBaby