Beauty Industry Veteran Petrina Tan Inspires Next Generation Through Heartfelt Book “72 Letters To My Daughter,” Bridging Business Success with Life Wisdom

Petrina Tan, a seasoned entrepreneur with 27 years of experience in the beauty, wellness, and supply chain industry, has authored “72 Letters To My Daughter,” a deeply personal book that transcends traditional business wisdom to offer life-changing guidance on mindset, resilience, and purposeful living. Through heartfelt letters originally written for her own daughter, Petrina shares invaluable insights that resonate with women across generations, from young professionals navigating their careers to mothers seeking to inspire their children.

Petrina’s entrepreneurial journey began in the 1990s when she recognized the untapped potential in B2B disposable spa items during the industry’s early boom. Starting her own business in 1998 with a nail salon, she quickly expanded into product distribution by 1999, achieving her first seven-figure success within just 2.5 years. Her ability to identify market opportunities and adapt to changing consumer needs enabled her to help numerous international brands expand into new distribution markets while achieving personal financial, time, and location freedom.

The inspiration for “72 Letters To My Daughter” emerged from Petrina’s belief that true success extends far beyond business achievements. Research from Harvard Business School indicates that individuals with strong growth mindsets are 34% more likely to achieve long-term success and 47% more resilient during challenging periods. Petrina’s book embodies these principles, offering practical wisdom on developing the resilience, adaptability, and compassion necessary for meaningful life transformation.

What sets Petrina apart in both business and authorship is her unique ability to bridge decades of industry expertise with forward-thinking innovation and heartfelt mentorship. Throughout her career, she has successfully navigated major industry shifts, from traditional supply chains to e-commerce, digital marketing, live-streaming, and AI-driven trends. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when her B2B sales plummeted during lockdowns, she courageously pivoted to online B2C platforms despite lacking digital expertise.

This transformation became one of her proudest accomplishments. Initially overwhelmed by unfamiliar technology, Petrina invested in digital marketing courses, embraced e-commerce platforms, and even ventured onto TikTok. Her first TikTok video marked a significant milestone, followed by mastering live-streaming techniques. In February 2025, she launched an innovative digital LED face, neck, body, and hair mask, demonstrating her commitment to integrating advanced beauty technologies with modern wellness practices.

The same growth mindset that fueled her business evolution inspired her to write “72 Letters To My Daughter.” As a single mother and entrepreneur, Petrina recognized the overwhelming amount of information young people face through social media, often leaving them uncertain about what guidance to trust. Her book addresses this gap by providing grounded wisdom on building inner strength, embracing change, and leading meaningful lives.

The letters cover essential life themes including growth mindset development, resilience building, life balance, and emotional empowerment. Rather than focusing solely on business success, Petrina emphasizes that true achievement stems from cultivating the right mindset and values. Her approach reflects contemporary research showing that emotional intelligence and resilience are stronger predictors of life satisfaction than traditional success metrics.

Currently, Petrina mentors SME owners from older generations, helping them embrace digital trends, AI applications, and modern marketing strategies. She also guides Work-Study Programme students from Nanyang Polytechnic, not only employing them but grooming them with entrepreneurial mindsets to eventually become integral parts of her expanding company. This commitment to developing the next generation exemplifies the core message of her book.

Looking toward the future, Petrina envisions evolving her brand into a holistic wellness and lifestyle platform that empowers women globally through beauty, wellness, personal growth, and community building. Her ambitious plans include creating both online and offline spaces where women and entrepreneurs can embrace self-care, modern wellness practices, and growth-oriented mindsets.

A personal dream involves expanding the book’s message through workshops, speaking engagements, and possibly a second book written to her son. Petrina’s ultimate aspiration centers on inspiring women, families, and entrepreneurs to lead with values, embrace change, and create lasting positive impact while building meaningful, sustainable businesses and relationships.

“72 Letters To My Daughter” represents more than a collection of parental advice—it embodies a comprehensive guide for navigating modern life with purpose, resilience, and heart. For women seeking not just external success but personal growth, wellness, and purpose-driven living, Petrina’s book offers timeless wisdom wrapped in contemporary relevance.

About Petrina Tan:

Petrina Tan is an entrepreneur with 27 years of experience in the beauty, wellness, and supply chain industry. Author of “72 Letters To My Daughter,” she has successfully built and transitioned businesses from traditional B2B models to modern e-commerce platforms while mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs through mindset-driven leadership.