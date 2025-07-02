PR to SKY Launches “Growth” and “Impact” Plans to Redefine Global PR and Advertising

Starting July 1, 2025, PR to SKY unveiled its most powerful offerings to date: the “Growth” and “Impact” plans, designed for startups, scale-ups, and global brands seeking consistent visibility across press, digital platforms, outdoor media, and print magazines. These new solutions offer more than standard PR support – they represent an integrated strategy to dominate attention in both digital and physical markets.

Whether it’s a tech company launching a new product, a startup preparing for funding rounds, or an enterprise expanding globally, these plans are built to deliver credibility, awareness, and lasting influence.

Lightning-Fast Response Times That Set a New Standard

Speed is everything in public relations, and PR to SKY delivers it better than most. According to recent internal analytics, 66% of inquiries are answered in under 10 minutes, and 92% receive a response within one hour. This responsiveness is nearly unheard of in the global PR industry, where agencies can often take days to reply.

This kind of speed gives brands the ability to act fast, capitalize on news moments, and launch campaigns with agility – something that has become increasingly valuable in today’s fast-paced media environment.

A Trusted PR Partner for Global Brands

PR to SKY has earned the trust of globally recognized names across multiple industries. Among its active and recent clients are UserTesting, Zycus, FIDE (the International Chess Federation), SpotDraft, Thinkst Canary and Kredete. These brands rely on PR to SKY to tell their stories, secure premium placements, and extend their reach into new markets through strategic and multilingual outreach.

The company’s client base spans industries such as SaaS, fintech, cybersecurity, sports, e-commerce, and digital platforms – demonstrating its broad capability and reputation as a trusted communications partner.

New Packages Designed for Modern Visibility

With the launch of the Growth and Impact plans, PR to SKY has created clear, scalable options to meet different stages of brand development.

The Growth Plan is structured as a three-month partnership and is ideal for companies that want continuous exposure without a long-term commitment. It includes unlimited press release creation with unlimited distribution to platforms such as TechBullion, Digital Journal, Benzinga and Street Insider. Clients also benefit from up to two premium placements per month on Business Insider and Yahoo News. Each month includes one multilingual distribution in Turkish, Arabic, Spanish, or French, as well as a mega distribution to over 500 global news sites including the Associated Press and Barchart. Monthly reporting and analytics ensure transparency and ROI tracking.

The Impact Plan is a full-year commitment for brands that want long-term dominance in their industry. It includes all features of the Growth Plan but adds high-impact outdoor and print advertising. With the Impact Plan, clients receive one Nasdaq Billboard Advertising campaign in Times Square – complete with 200 to 300 billboard plays, professional photography, video production, and custom artwork. They also get one NYC Info Monitors campaign, which places ads on 10 digital screens in Manhattan. Additionally, the plan includes one full-page advertisement in a top print publication such as Forbes, TIME, Entrepreneur, or VOGUE, with design and placement support. This package also expands multilingual outreach to three or more international regions (e.g., MENA, LATAM, Europe) and comes with a dedicated campaign manager for seamless coordination throughout the year.

Check the Rates and Examples

International Campaigns and Celebrity Collaborations

PR to SKY continues to lead the way with high-profile campaigns and global collaborations. In June 2025, the agency served as an official PR partner for “The Beautiful Game,” a celebrity football event held in Miami. The match featured global legends including Ronaldinho, John Terry, and Claude Makelele, attracting worldwide media attention.

As part of this partnership, PR to SKY managed outdoor advertising campaigns in New York City, Miami, Milan and Rome, while also delivering multilingual digital press coverage across international media platforms. The success of this campaign showcased PR to SKY’s ability to execute both local and global strategies at scale – blending digital storytelling with outdoor visibility and influencer engagement.

Orkhan Rzayev – Visionary Leadership and a Track Record of Innovation

The driving force behind PR to SKY is its founder and CEO, Orkhan Rzayev. With more than 15 years of experience in marketing, public relations, and business development, Orkhan brings a unique blend of creativity and execution to every campaign. He is also the founder of Eleven Kings, a globally popular mobile football manager game. The game gained international fame thanks to a partnership with Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, who not only became the face of the brand but also a shareholder.

Rzayev’s experience in building a globally recognized startup and working with world-famous athletes has shaped his approach to media, branding, and influence. Under his leadership, PR to SKY has evolved into a results-driven agency with global vision and local impact.

A Powerful Global PR Infrastructure

PR to SKY isn’t just another PR firm – it’s a global communications platform. The agency provides access to over 200,000 online media outlets and 60,000 outdoor billboards across more than 300 cities worldwide. This massive infrastructure allows clients to reach virtually any audience, in any language, and in any region. From Nasdaq Tower Advertising campaigns in Times Square to localized PR campaigns tailored to regional markets, PR to SKY manages and executes media strategies in nearly every country in the world.

From press releases and print features to outdoor campaigns and multilingual journalist outreach, PR to SKY offers clients a unified and strategic solution to all their media needs.

The company also maintains long-standing partnerships with premium media outlets such as Yahoo News, Business Insider, Bloomberg, Benzinga, TechBullion, and Digital Journal, giving clients the kind of access that’s difficult to achieve independently.

Full-Service Campaigns from Strategy to Reporting

PR to SKY is known for its ability to handle every aspect of a campaign under one roof. Services include campaign strategy, messaging, press release writing, translation, graphic and video content production, distribution, outdoor and print placements, media analytics, and performance reporting.

Clients work directly with a dedicated account manager who guides them from initial idea development to final campaign delivery, ensuring a smooth, aligned, and professional experience.

Elevating Brands That Want to Be Seen

PR to SKY was built to serve brands that want more than momentary attention. Its new Growth and Impact plans are a natural evolution of that mission – combining powerful press exposure with high-visibility advertising and strategic media outreach.

With an elite client roster, international campaign experience, visionary leadership, and one of the fastest response times in the industry, PR to SKY stands as a world-class partner for brands that want to be seen, remembered, and trusted.

To explore the new packages, visit PRtoSKY.com.

For media inquiries or collaborations, contact: hello@prtosky.com