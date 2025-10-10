Oklahoma City Roofer McCann’s Roofing & Construction Grows to Set the Standard for Residential Roofing, Roof Repair Near Me, and Storm Damage Restoration in Oklahoma.

When Oklahoma weather turns wild, homeowners turn to McCann’s Roofing & Construction, the Oklahoma City roofer trusted by thousands for reliable craftsmanship and honest service. For more than three decades, this family owned company has been protecting homes, restoring storm-damaged roofs, and redefining what it means to be homegrown, hardworking, and here to help.

Founded in Edmond in 1995, McCann’s has grown from a small local roofing company into a top-rated roofing contractor serving Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, Moore, Yukon, Mustang, and beyond. With more than 450 five-star Google reviews, an A+ BBB rating, and multiple Readers’ Choice Awards, McCann’s has earned its reputation the hard way one roof, one handshake, and one neighbor at a time.

“We started McCann’s with a simple idea,” said Shay Brown, co-owner and CEO. “Do great work, be transparent, and treat people right. That’s it. Everything else : the reviews, the awards, the growth…it all comes from that foundation of trust.”

A Local Company That Feels Like Family

Ask anyone who’s worked with McCann’s and you’ll hear a common theme: professionalism with heart. From initial inspection to cleanup, the process is smooth, honest, and personal — no pushy sales, no hidden fees, and no disappearing acts once the check clears.

That sense of care comes from Shay and her husband, Eric Brown, who lead the company together. Eric manages the production side — making sure every nail, shingle, and flashing detail is done right. Shay brings the heart — ensuring every customer interaction reflects the company’s values and community spirit.

Outside the office, Shay spends every Tuesday volunteering at Oklahoma City’s Infant Crisis Center, helping local families get essentials like diapers, formula, and baby food.

“Volunteering reminds me that small acts of kindness can change everything for someone,” Shay said. “That’s the same mindset we bring into roofing. You’re not just repairing shingles — you’re helping a family feel safe again.”

Built for Oklahoma Weather — and Oklahoma Homes

Oklahoma’s weather is no joke. Between hail, high winds, and sudden storms, roofs here take more punishment than almost anywhere else in the country. McCann’s Roofing & Construction designs every project with that reality in mind.

The company specializes in:

Residential roofing built for long-term protection.

Roof repair near me and emergency storm response.

Hail damage roof repair OKC for insurance claims.

Roof replacement and re-roofing with lifetime-warranty materials.

Siding, windows, gutters, and skylight installation for full exterior restoration.

Their team is certified as a GAF Master Elite® Contractor, a distinction held by less than 2% of roofers nationwide. That means Oklahoma homeowners get the best materials, the best warranties, and a company that’s fully vetted for quality and trustworthiness.

“We’re proud to be Oklahoma’s go-to storm restoration experts,” Eric said. “We know what our weather can do — and we build roofs that can take it.”

Why Homeowners Choose McCann’s Roofing & Construction

Local Expertise: With offices in Edmond, Norman, and Oklahoma City, McCann’s is never more than a short drive away.

Unmatched Reviews: Over 450 five-star ratings speak volumes about the consistency of service.

Full-Service Approach: From inspections and insurance claims to gutters and skylights — one call does it all.

Community Values: McCann’s remains a family-owned, Native American–led business rooted in honesty, integrity, and craftsmanship.

Trusted Partnerships: Certified with GAF, VELUX, and top suppliers for quality that lasts decades.

A Voice of Authority in Roofing Education

McCann’s isn’t just doing the work — they’re teaching Oklahoma homeowners how to protect their biggest investment. Shay and the team regularly share practical, plainspoken advice on topics like:

“How to spot storm damage before it becomes a disaster.”

“The truth about insurance claims after hail season.”

“Choosing the right roofing materials for Oklahoma’s climate.”

These resources have positioned McCann’s as a knowledge leader in the state — not just another contractor, but a trusted expert.

“There’s a lot of noise in our industry,” Shay said. “Our goal is to cut through it with honesty. We want homeowners to feel empowered, not pressured.”

A Reputation You Can Measure

What truly sets McCann’s apart isn’t just the roofs — it’s the relationships. The company’s reviews tell story after story of professionalism, kindness, and follow-through:

“Eric Brown and his team made it so easy getting our roof and gutters replaced. They handled the insurance company and made sure nothing was missed. Our home looks amazing.”

— Verified Google Review

“Logan was incredibly professional and always kept us informed. The siding and paint job turned out perfect. I’d use McCann’s again without hesitation.”

— Verified Google Review

When Oklahoma homeowners type “roofing companies near me” into Google, they aren’t just looking for the closest company — they’re looking for a company that stands behind its word. McCann’s has spent 30 years proving it does.

Looking Ahead: Growth, Innovation, and Community Impact

As McCann’s Roofing & Construction continues expanding its Oklahoma City roofing and storm repair services, the company remains committed to its original promise: to protect homes, serve neighbors, and never lose sight of what matters most.

Plans for 2026 include expanding their educational outreach, partnering with local trade schools to train the next generation of roofing professionals, and exploring new energy-efficient and sustainable roofing materials that can handle Oklahoma’s weather extremes.

“We’re proud of our past, but we’re even more excited about what’s next,” Shay said. “Oklahoma deserves roofing companies that care about more than just profit. That’s who we are.”

About McCann’s Roofing & Construction

Founded in 1995, McCann’s Roofing & Construction is a Native American, family-owned roofing and construction company headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma. Serving Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, Moore, Yukon, Mustang, and the entire OKC metro, McCann’s specializes in residential roofing, roof replacement, roof repair near me, hail damage roof repair OKC, siding, gutters, windows, and VELUX skylight installation.

The company holds an A+ BBB rating, is a GAF Master Elite® Contractor, and has earned 450+ five-star Google reviews for its commitment to integrity, craftsmanship, and customer service.

🏠 Service Locations:

Edmond HQ: 901 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 • (405) 259-9998

Oklahoma City Office: 12200 N MacArthur Blvd Suite A, OKC, OK 73162 • (405) 666-5927

Norman Office: 116 W Main St, Norman, OK 73069 • (405) 957-5751

📧 Media Contact:

Shay Brown, CEO

media@roofingbymccanns.com

📞 (405) 259-9998

🌐 https://roofingbymccanns.com

https://youtu.be/H73Bw6eM72E?si=1px5Y_lXXeqh00EX