Hybrid-Powered Reinvention: G700 Redefines Premium Off-Road SUVs

As the new energy revolution transforms the global automotive industry, the premium off-road SUV segment is entering a new era. While the market once prioritized pure mechanical prowess, electrification and intelligent technology are now defining new benchmarks. As JETOUR’s key move into the high-end off-road market, the G700 is built on the advanced GAIA Architecture. It combined cutting -edge hybrid technology, authentic off-road capability, and all-terrain luxury, establishing a new standard for the segment.

A Strong Mechanical Foundation Elevated by Hybrid Technology

In the evolution of premium professional off-road vehicles, brands like Land Rover and Jeep built their reputations on exceptional capability and rugged performance—yet were plagued by high fuel consumption and steep entry costs. Instead of merely honoring tradition, the G700 redefines off-road DNA through electrification, while retaining its core mechanical strength. At the center of this shift is the GAIA Architecture, a highly scalable, all-scenario platform that enables a true transition from “rugged” to “all terrain intelligent.”

The platform breakthrough underpins the G700’s super-hybrid system, integrating a 2.0TD engine, longitudinal 2DHT transmission, and two-speed P4 motor. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 665 kW (904 hp). Despite a 3-ton curb weight, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds. Against traditional large-displacement engines, the G700 boats a leading 45.95% thermal efficiency and fuel consumption as low as 8.95L /100 km in charge-depleting mode. It merges potent performance with high efficiency, rewriting the stereotype that heavy-duty SUVs must be fuel-hungry.

Beyond the performance, the G700 reinforces its body structure and off-road hardware for extreme conditions. It features a body-on-frame chassis manufactured via a 10000-ton hydraulic integrated forming process, with torsional rigidity exceeding 10,000 N·m/deg for exceptional stability. The vehicle is equipped with front, center, and rear differential locks, delivering a locking torque of over 20,000 N·m with a response time of just 20 milliseconds. Having completed one million durability tests, the system ensures reliable performance when traversing cross-axle and rocky terrain.

Professional Off-Roading Turns Easier with Intelligent Technology

While mechanical hardware defines performance potential, intelligent systems unlock its full usability. The G700 features the XWD intelligent four-wheel-drive system with “7+X” driving modes. Using multi-domain sensors, it automatically detects terrain and adapts its driving mode in real time. The powertrain, chassis, and body systems work in sync to tackle complex terrain with minimal driver intervention. Intelligent off-road functions include iTAS tank turn, hill-descent anti-roll control and one-touch cross-axle mode. These innovations lower the skill barrier for off-roading, delivering greater confidence and safety even for novice drivers.

No Compromise: Off-Road Strength Meets Premium Comfort

As the hardcore SUV market moves upmarket, the G700 delivers a well-balanced blend of practicality and refined comfort. The smart cockpit resolves around a four-screen interactive ecosystem. Up front, a 15.6-inch 2.5K central control display pairs with a 35.4-inch panoramic screen. Integrating driving data to minimize eye movement and enhance safety in demanding conditions. At the rear, a 17.3-inch suspended ceiling display and independent AC control screen ensure comfort and versatility on long journeys.

The G700 elevates luxury beyond aesthetics, focusing on refined tactile and acoustic experiences. Equipped with a Harman-developed Lexicon audio system, it delivers premium sound quality. The seats are upholstered in 14-layer NAPPA leather, with standard ventilation, heating, and massage functions. This harmonizes rugged off-road capability with the quiet comfort of a premium lounge. By deeply integrating mechanical strength with all-scenario comfort, the G700 builds a unique position in the high-end off-road segment.

From off-road performance to intelligent technology and premium experience, the G700 redefines the premium hybrid off-road SUV in every aspect. It retains genuine off-road DNA while integrating electrified efficiency and intelligence, elevating the premium SUV experience across all scenarios. For a new generation of global off-road enthusiasts, the G700 stands as a benchmark all-terrain solution and a key milestone in JETOUR’s “Travel +” strategy.