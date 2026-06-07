Leevli Announces the Launch of Its Resident Intelligence Platform for Homebuyers and Renters

Leevli , a resident intelligence platform for residential real estate, is responding to rising demand for more human-centered tools in the home search and relocation process. Unlike traditional platforms that focus on listings, pricing, and property specifications, Leevli is designed to help users understand what it actually feels like to live in a place before making a housing decision.

The platform combines MLS listings across major U.S. markets with resident reviews, a proprietary Leevli Score, and its core feature, “Ask a Resident,” which allows prospective buyers and renters to communicate directly with current or former residents. Together, these tools offer a more complete view of a building or neighborhood, built from lived experience rather than listings alone.

“A property is a set of coordinates. A home is a set of connections,” says Leevli founder.

Addressing a Gap in Traditional Home Search

For many buyers and renters, moving to a new city or neighborhood is both exciting and uncertain. Decisions are often made from photos, floor plans, and written descriptions that cannot fully capture daily life in a community. Factors such as neighborhood culture, building atmosphere, and social environment are rarely visible through standard listings. Leevli addresses this by embedding resident perspectives directly into the search process.

A Complement, Not a Replacement

As technology continues to reshape real estate, Leevli positions itself alongside existing platforms rather than against them. By pairing listings with resident insight and community-driven feedback, the platform aims to make the home search more transparent and informed. Leevli believes that while a listing can show a property, only residents can fully convey what it is like to live there.

Learn more at www.leevli.com .

About Leevli

Leevli is a resident intelligence platform that helps homebuyers and renters make more informed housing decisions by combining major US markets MLS listings with resident reviews, a proprietary Leevli Score, and its signature “Ask a Resident” feature. Designed to support the full residential journey, Leevli enables users to discover listings, connect with brokers, explore local insights, and communicate directly with current or former residents to better understand the communities they are considering. The company believes that while technology can simplify the search process, human connection remains essential to finding a place that truly feels like home.

For more information about Leevli, visit www.leevli.com or contact the company at hello@leevli.com .