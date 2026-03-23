LARUS announced an expanded focus on first-party IPv4 leasing for network operators, hosting providers, cloud businesses, and digital infrastructure teams that need dependable address capacity with stronger continuity planning. The company said the update is designed for organisations that now view IPv4 not just as a technical resource, but as part of a broader business continuity strategy. LARUS publicly presents itself as a first-party provider that owns and controls the address space it leases, rather than acting as a broker between third parties.

The company’s current positioning emphasizes a model in which the full IP lifecycle is managed under one accountable entity. On its public leasing pages, LARUS says this structure removes intermediaries, supports guaranteed renewals, and helps customers avoid the administrative friction that can arise when multiple outside parties are involved. Recent company content also highlights registry governance risk as a growing concern for operators that depend on stable address access for production networks and customer-facing services.

LARUS says this expansion reflects how the IPv4 market has changed. As available address pools remain limited and address management becomes more commercially significant, many organisations are evaluating more than just price. They are also comparing renewal certainty, documentation quality, policy handling, and the operational implications of relying on fragmented supply chains for critical address space. The company’s Network Partner model further reflects this direction by allowing qualified partners to deploy LARUS-owned IPv4 within their own infrastructure while LARUS remains responsible for continuity, renewals, and policy compliance.

“Operators increasingly want IPv4 access that is simple to deploy, stable to maintain, and structured for long-term use,” said Lu Heng, CEO of LARUS. “The issue is no longer only obtaining addresses. It is making sure that the structure behind those addresses can support continuity over time.”

LARUS said the expanded focus is intended to help businesses that want to scale capacity without taking on the same level of direct asset exposure, registry administration, and renewal uncertainty that can come with ownership-based strategies. The company believes professionally managed first-party leasing will remain relevant as more organisations seek practical ways to balance growth, risk control, and operational resilience.

Relevant Links

https://larus.net/

https://larus.net/ip-leasing/

https://larus.net/blog/the-impact-of-ipv4-address-depletion/