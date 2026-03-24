Grid My Business Recognized in G2 Spring 2026 for Usability and Implementation Speed

Grid My Business, a local SEO monitoring and operations platform , has been featured in 21 G2 Spring 2026 Reports across the Local Marketing and Local SEO categories, earning 8 badges for named award positions. Scores were determined entirely by verified user reviews collected through the G2 platform.

The platform placed in four report types within each category: the overall Grid Report, the Small-Business Grid Report, the Small-Business Usability Index, and the Small-Business Implementation Index. Named positions include High Performer, Easiest to Use for Small Business, and Fastest Implementation for Small Business.

Awards by Category:

Local Marketing:

Grid Report for Local Marketing | Spring 2026 — High Performer

Small-Business Grid Report for Local Marketing | Spring 2026 — High Performer for Small Business

Small-Business Usability Index for Local Marketing | Spring 2026 — Easiest to Use for Small Business

Small-Business Implementation Index for Local Marketing | Spring 2026 — Fastest Implementation for Small Business

Local SEO:

Grid Report for Local SEO | Spring 2026 — High Performer

Small-Business Grid Report for Local SEO | Spring 2026 — High Performer for Small Business

Small-Business Usability Index for Local SEO | Spring 2026 — Easiest to Use for Small Business

Small-Business Implementation Index for Local SEO | Spring 2026 — Fastest Implementation for Small Business

User scores from this cycle: 98% Ease of Use, 94% Ease of Setup, 93% Ease of Admin, 89% Average User Adoption, and an 89% Implementation Score.

“Local SEO work is ongoing and operational. The tools supporting it need to be straightforward to set up and consistent to use over time,” said Mark Gan, Community Manager at Grid My Business. “Being recognized specifically for usability and implementation tells us the platform is holding up where it needs to.”

Grid My Business provides local keyword rank tracking, citation index monitoring, Google Business Profile management, and structured reporting in a single dashboard. Its user base includes SEO agencies handling multiple client accounts, independent local SEO consultants, and operators overseeing visibility across multiple business locations.

For more information, visit https://gridmybusiness.com .

About Grid My Business: Grid My Business is a comprehensive, all-in-one local SEO platform that empowers businesses and agencies to enhance their visibility in Google’s local search results. The tool offers a suite of powerful features, including lightning-fast and accurate geo-grid scans with flexible pins, local rank tracking, and AI-powered automation. With built-in support for Service Area Businesses (SABs) and comprehensive Google Business Profile management, it simplifies the process for brands to efficiently manage their local rankings, reviews, and business listings.