Ava C. Ivy Announces Human-Centered AI Workforce Platform

Closing the AI Workforce Gap

Artificial intelligence continues to transform industries at a pace faster than organizations can absorb. New systems are being deployed, tools adopted, and business models reshaped. Yet, within executive suites and innovation teams, a quieter reality has emerged: the technology is advancing, but the workforce is not.

It is within this gap, between ambition and execution, that Ava C. Ivy identified a critical challenge for modern organizations. This insight led to the creation of AI Promptly Hired, LLC, a company focused on building human-centered AI workforce infrastructure.

From Staffing Assumptions to Infrastructure Reality

AI Promptly Hired evolved beyond traditional staffing. Today, the company offers a Predictive AI Workforce Infrastructure platform, addressing a major bottleneck in contemporary business: execution, not hiring. The platform integrates a proprietary Talent DNA System, predictive workforce intelligence models, and a rapid deployment engine enabling specialized AI talent placement, often within seventy-two hours. Through these capabilities, organizations move from reactive staffing practices to strategic orchestration of workforce resources. One enterprise AI program leader noted, “We were under pressure to deploy AI across multiple departments, but quickly realized that technology was not our biggest barrier. Workforce readiness was. Ava and her team helped us identify gaps we did not even know existed. This was not staffing. This was workforce strategy at an entirely different level.”

The Human-Centered AI Strategic Framework™, Where Strategy Meets Execution

Technology alone does not transform organizations; people do. Ava C. Ivy’s Human-Centered AI Strategic Framework™ aligns talent, systems, governance, and decision-making to move organizations beyond theoretical AI adoption. The framework is delivered through executive workshops, leadership masterclasses, strategic transformation sessions, and industry speaking engagements. Executives describe the framework as transformational. One leadership team shared, “Before working with Ava, we treated AI as a technology investment. After engaging with the Human-Centered AI Strategic Framework™, we realized it was a workforce transformation challenge. That shift changed how our leadership team approached AI strategy and governance.” Ivy explains, “Human-Centered AI isn’t philosophy. It’s operational discipline. Without structure, AI creates risk faster than it creates value.”

Powered by Innovation with NVIDIA

AI Promptly Hired was selected for the NVIDIA Inception Program, where the company is developing its Predictive AI Workforce Infrastructure platform using enterprise-grade AI innovation resources. This collaboration supports platform development acceleration, infrastructure innovation, and predictive workforce technology advancement. As a result, next-generation workforce intelligence systems now help organizations anticipate workforce demand, identify capability gaps, and operationalize AI initiatives at scale.

The Books That Inspired the Movement

Before the platform and framework, there was a question: Who gets to participate in the AI economy? That question inspired Ava C. Ivy’s latest book, The Last Job on Earth. The book is a techno-thriller set in a world governed by artificial intelligence, following a single human auditor who discovers hidden truths within the system. Ivy explains, “The Last Job on Earth is fiction. But the question behind it is very real: What happens when systems become so efficient that we stop questioning them?” The book cover serves as a visual representation of the challenges and opportunities of AI-driven workforce transformation, reinforcing the connection between narrative and strategic workforce innovation.

Expanding Access Across Generations

Recognizing that innovation without education creates inequality, Ivy expanded her work into licensed learning programs designed to prepare multiple generations for AI participation. AppME™, a proprietary AI learning platform, provides AI education for children, while the AI Gold Rush Learning Programs™ offer structured programs for adults. Together, these initiatives create a pipeline of AI-ready thinkers, builders, and leaders, today rather than tomorrow.

Momentum and Industry Recognition

AI Promptly Hired’s innovations have earned recognition across industries. The company received the Best of Best Review 2025 award for Best Veteran-Led Staffing Company and was selected for the NVIDIA Inception Program. Ivy’s involvement in the Milestone Circles program at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and her appointment as Managing Director of the Greater Baltimore Chapter of eWomenNetwork further connect her work to national networks of growth-driven leaders. These milestones highlight momentum, demand, and the disruptive impact of Ava C. Ivy’s human-centered AI workforce strategy.

2026 Evergreen Award Recognition

In 2026, AI Promptly Hired, LLC was recognized by Evergreen Awards as the Best Human-Centered AI Workforce Infrastructure Platform in the United States . This recognition reflects a broader shift in how organizations approach artificial intelligence, moving beyond technology adoption into true workforce execution.

As AI accelerates across industries, many organizations face a critical challenge: while systems evolve rapidly, workforce readiness often lags behind. AI Promptly Hired addresses this gap directly by building a predictive workforce infrastructure designed to align talent, technology, and execution at scale.

Why Organizations Are Paying Attention

Across industries, a common challenge is emerging: AI adoption ambition is rising, but execution risk is rising faster. Organizations increasingly view AI not merely as a technology initiative but as a workforce transformation challenge. One enterprise leader summarized, “This wasn’t staffing. This was infrastructure. It gave us visibility into workforce readiness we never had before.” Foresight and preparation, rather than speed alone, are becoming essential for future-ready organizations.

A New Standard for the Future of Work

Ava C. Ivy is building infrastructure, not just tools. Her work sits at the intersection of artificial intelligence, workforce execution, and human accountability. The future of work will belong to those who prepare people best, not just those who deploy technology fastest.

Media, Speaking, and Strategic Engagement Opportunities

Ava C. Ivy is available for keynote speaking engagements, podcast interviews, media features, executive briefings, Human-Centered AI Strategic Framework™ workshops, and organizational workforce strategy engagements. Organizations seeking insight into AI workforce strategy can connect directly to explore collaboration opportunities.

Explore AI Workforce Infrastructure

Organizations ready to move from AI ambition to execution can explore the Human-Centered AI Workforce Infrastructure Platform by AI Promptly Hired. Predictive workforce intelligence, rapid talent deployment, and strategic alignment can transform how organizations scale AI initiatives. Connect with Ava C. Ivy via LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram to stay informed on the evolving future of AI workforce strategy.

About AI Promptly Hired

AI Promptly Hired, LLC develops human-centered AI workforce infrastructure, bridging the gap between AI adoption and workforce readiness. The company combines predictive workforce intelligence, talent deployment, and strategic frameworks to support organizations in operationalizing AI at scale.

Media Contact

Ava C. Ivy

Founder and CEO, AI Promptly Hired, LLC

Email: info@aipromptlyhired.com

Website: https://aipromptlyhired.com

LinkedIn:

LinkedIn Profile

LinkedIn Company

Facebook:

Facebook Profile

Facebook Page

Instagram:

Instagram Profile

Instagram Page