Casa Amarillo Costa Rica Elevates Luxury Travel Experience with Private Villa Retreat in Playa Hermosa

Casa Amarillo Costa Rica has announced its continued expansion as a premier private villa destination, offering travelers a luxury, fully serviced retreat experience in the scenic region of Playa Hermosa, just minutes from Jacó. The property is gaining recognition among international travelers seeking privacy, comfort, and personalized hospitality in one of Costa Rica’s most sought-after coastal locations.

Positioned as a high-end vacation rental, Casa Amarillo Costa Rica combines resort-style amenities with the exclusivity of a private estate, catering to families, groups, and travelers looking for a tailored getaway.

A Private Villa Experience Designed for Modern Travelers

Located in Hermosa, near Jacó in Puntarenas, Casa Amarillo offers a secluded yet accessible setting, allowing guests to enjoy both tranquility and proximity to local attractions.

The property features a spacious multi-bedroom layout designed to accommodate large groups, with capacity for up to 25 guests. This makes it suitable for group vacations, special occasions, and private events.

Luxury Amenities with Personalized Service

Casa Amarillo distinguishes itself through a combination of premium amenities and concierge-driven service. Guests have access to:

Private chef and bartender services

24-hour concierge support

Free airport transfers

Housekeeping and on-site spa services

Swimming pools and fitness facilities

Additional features include an infinity pool, ocean views, and expansive outdoor spaces designed for relaxation and entertainment.

This full-service model allows guests to enjoy a seamless travel experience, with every detail—from transportation to dining—managed on-site.

Blending Privacy with Convenience

One of the key advantages of Casa Amarillo is its balance between privacy and accessibility. The villa is located just minutes from the vibrant town of Jacó, known for its dining, nightlife, and outdoor activities, while still offering a peaceful, private environment for guests.

The property’s concierge services also assist guests in organizing tours, transportation, and local experiences, ensuring a customized itinerary throughout their stay.

Growing Demand for Private Luxury Stays

The rise of private villa rentals reflects a broader trend in global travel, where guests increasingly prioritize space, exclusivity, and personalized service over traditional hotel stays. Casa Amarillo’s offering aligns with this shift, providing a hybrid experience that combines the comfort of a private home with the services of a luxury resort.

With features such as large living spaces, multiple bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and dedicated service staff, the property is positioned to meet the needs of modern travelers seeking both comfort and flexibility.

Strengthening Costa Rica’s Luxury Tourism Offering

As Costa Rica continues to attract international visitors for its natural beauty and eco-tourism appeal, properties like Casa Amarillo contribute to the country’s growing luxury travel segment. The villa’s location near beaches, rainforests, and adventure destinations provides guests with access to a wide range of experiences while maintaining a high level of comfort.