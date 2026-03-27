Kadraa Recruitment Expands Services to Include Remote Finance Professionals as UK Hiring Cost Pressures Rise

Kadraa Recruitment , a global recruitment and employment solutions provider, has expanded its service offering to include remote finance professionals, enabling UK and international businesses to hire bookkeepers and accountants without taking on employer tax, payroll or compliance responsibilities.

The move comes as rising employment costs, including increases in employer National Insurance contributions, continue to place pressure on businesses to reassess traditional hiring models and explore remote hiring solutions to reduce operational overheads.

Rising Employment Costs Drive Shift in Hiring Models

Across the UK, businesses are facing increasing costs associated with employment, from higher National Insurance contributions to pension obligations and administrative overheads. These pressures are prompting organisations, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises and scaling companies, to explore alternative workforce strategies.

Kadraa’s expanded service is positioned to address these challenges by offering access to qualified finance professionals through a fully managed model that includes payroll, HR and compliance, removing the need for direct employment.

“With employer National Insurance rising and the true cost of hiring increasing, businesses are being forced to rethink how they build their teams. What we’re seeing is a clear shift towards global hiring models that remove the burden of payroll, compliance, and additional employment costs,” said Haaken Mordt, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Kadraa Recruitment.

“Our expansion into finance roles is a natural step, as businesses look to optimise not just revenue-generating functions like marketing and tech, but also critical back-office functions such as accounting and bookkeeping.”

Expanding Access to Global Finance Talent

The new offering enables companies to hire remote bookkeepers, accountants and other finance professionals as part of Kadraa’s broader global talent model. The company sources and manages professionals using a combination of recruitment platforms, remote workforce infrastructure and local compliance expertise, with a focus on accessing global talent from South Africa .

Kadraa Recruitment operates across key markets including the UK, the United States and Europe, supporting clients in building distributed teams while maintaining operational consistency and compliance with local employment regulations.

According to the company, businesses using its model can typically achieve cost savings of between 30% and 50% compared to traditional hiring, while avoiding additional expenses such as employer National Insurance contributions, pension costs and internal administrative burdens.

“Many business owners don’t realise that the real cost of an employee goes far beyond salary. When you factor in National Insurance, pensions, and administrative overheads, the numbers quickly add up,” Mordt said.

“Our model allows companies to access highly skilled professionals while maintaining cost control and operational simplicity.”

Broader Shift Towards Managed Global Workforce Solutions

Kadraa’s expansion reflects a wider shift in how organisations approach hiring, with increasing adoption of global, flexible workforce models that prioritise efficiency and access to talent.

This trend is particularly relevant for business owners and finance leaders seeking to manage back-office operations more effectively without increasing fixed headcount costs. It also aligns with the needs of startups and scaling companies aiming to balance growth with financial discipline.

The company reports that it has already supported clients across multiple regions in building high-performing remote teams, spanning functions such as marketing, technology and finance.

“We believe the future of the workplace is global, flexible, and outcome-driven. Businesses that adapt early will have a significant competitive advantage, particularly in a climate where cost efficiency and access to talent are critical,” Mordt added.

Supporting Scalable and Compliant Global Hiring

Kadraa Recruitment manages the full employment lifecycle on behalf of its clients, including payroll processing, HR management and compliance, allowing organisations to focus on performance and growth rather than administrative complexity.

As employment costs continue to rise and competition for talent intensifies, the company positions its expanded finance offering as part of a long-term shift toward more scalable and cost-effective hiring solutions.