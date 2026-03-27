Friendly Ford Showcases the New Ford EV Lineup, Expanding Electric Vehicle Options for Drivers in Monroe, Michigan

MONROE, MI — Friendly Ford is spotlighting the growing Ford electric vehicle lineup, giving drivers across Southeast Michigan access to advanced electric trucks, SUVs, and commercial vehicles designed for performance, efficiency, and everyday practicality.

As interest in electric vehicles continues to grow, the dealership is helping shoppers explore Ford’s EV options, including the Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford Mustang Mach‑E, and Ford E‑Transit. These vehicles combine modern technology, impressive range capabilities, and the power drivers expect from Ford.

Drivers throughout Monroe, Toledo, Dundee, Lambertville, Temperance, and Southeast Michigan are increasingly searching for “Ford electric vehicles near me,” “Ford EV dealership in Monroe MI,” “Ford F-150 Lightning for sale,” and “Mustang Mach-E near Toledo.” Friendly Ford’s EV lineup page helps local shoppers learn more about available models, electric vehicle ownership, and charging solutions.

The Ford F-150 Lightning delivers the familiar capability of America’s best-selling truck with an all-electric powertrain, offering impressive torque and advanced onboard technology. The Ford Mustang Mach‑E provides a sporty electric SUV experience with fast acceleration, intuitive connectivity, and extended driving range options.

For businesses and fleet operators, the Ford E‑Transit offers an electric solution designed for commercial use, helping companies reduce fuel costs while maintaining the cargo space and reliability needed for daily operations.

“Electric vehicles are becoming an important part of the automotive landscape,” said a representative from Friendly Ford. “Our goal is to help drivers understand the benefits of Ford EV technology while providing the information, vehicles, and service support they need to confidently transition to electric.”

In addition to offering new Ford EV models, Friendly Ford provides EV education, vehicle trade-ins, financing options, and certified service support for drivers considering electric vehicles. The dealership continues to serve customers searching for new Ford trucks, electric SUVs, used vehicles, and certified Ford service in Monroe, Michigan.

With rising interest in electric trucks, EV SUVs, and sustainable transportation, Friendly Ford is committed to helping drivers throughout Southeast Michigan discover the advantages of Ford’s expanding electric vehicle lineup.

About Friendly Ford

Friendly Ford is a Ford dealership serving drivers in Monroe, Toledo, Dundee, Lambertville, Temperance, and Southeast Michigan. The dealership offers a full lineup of new Ford trucks, SUVs, electric vehicles, and quality used cars, along with professional Ford service, genuine OEM parts, financing options, and customer support for drivers exploring the latest Ford automotive technology.

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