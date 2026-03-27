Kruse Motors Introduces Buyer Benefits Program to Deliver Long-Term Value and Ownership Advantages for Marshall, Minnesota Drivers

MARSHALL, MN – Kruse Motors has announced the launch of its Buyer Benefits program, a customer-focused initiative designed to provide added value and long-term support for drivers purchasing vehicles in Marshall, Minnesota and surrounding Southwest Minnesota communities. The program brings together a range of ownership advantages intended to make buying and maintaining a vehicle easier, more convenient, and more rewarding.

For many drivers, purchasing a vehicle is one of the most important investments they make. Kruse Motors developed the Buyer Benefits program to ensure customers receive meaningful advantages that extend beyond the day they drive their vehicle off the lot. By combining service perks, maintenance savings, and customer-focused support, the dealership aims to deliver a more complete automotive ownership experience.

Kruse Motors serves drivers throughout Marshall and nearby communities including Redwood Falls, Worthington, Slayton, and other Southwest Minnesota areas. The dealership offers a broad selection of new and pre-owned vehicles along with a full-service automotive center staffed by trained technicians. The Buyer Benefits program further strengthens the dealership’s commitment to providing long-term value for customers throughout the region.

One of the most notable features of the program is the Free Oil for Life benefit, which allows eligible customers to receive complimentary oil services for the life of the vehicle purchased at Kruse Motors. Regular oil changes play a critical role in maintaining engine health, improving efficiency, and extending the lifespan of a vehicle. This benefit helps drivers maintain their vehicles while reducing routine maintenance costs.

In addition to maintenance advantages, the Buyer Benefits program includes service convenience perks designed to make vehicle care easier for busy drivers. These benefits support customers with flexible service solutions that allow them to maintain their vehicles while minimizing disruptions to their daily schedules.

“Programs like Buyer Benefits are designed to provide real value for our customers,” a representative from Kruse Motors said. “We want drivers to feel confident not only when they purchase a vehicle but throughout the entire time they own it.”

By offering ongoing maintenance benefits and service support, Kruse Motors helps customers protect their vehicles while enjoying greater convenience and savings over time. The Buyer Benefits program reinforces the dealership’s commitment to long-term customer relationships and continued service excellence.

Drivers searching for vehicle dealerships in Marshall, Minnesota, new and used vehicles in Southwest Minnesota, or automotive service and maintenance in Marshall can now take advantage of the additional value provided through the Kruse Motors Buyer Benefits program.

About Kruse Motors

Kruse Motors is a trusted automotive dealership located in Marshall, Minnesota, serving drivers across Southwest Minnesota including Redwood Falls, Worthington, Slayton, and surrounding communities. The dealership offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles along with professional automotive service and maintenance. Kruse Motors is committed to helping drivers find the right vehicle while delivering exceptional service throughout the life of their ownership.

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