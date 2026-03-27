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Friendly Lincoln Announces Concierge Pickup & Delivery Service to Simplify Luxury Vehicle Maintenance

ByEthan Lin

Mar 27, 2026

Friendly Lincoln is highlighting its Lincoln Pickup & Delivery service, a concierge-style program designed to make luxury vehicle maintenance more convenient for drivers throughout Monroe, Toledo, Dundee, Temperance, Lambertville, and Southeast Michigan communities.

The service allows Lincoln owners to schedule maintenance appointments without visiting the dealership. A service valet collects the vehicle at the customer’s preferred location, provides a loaner vehicle when available, and returns the serviced vehicle once work is completed.

As more drivers search online for “Lincoln service near me,” “luxury vehicle pickup and delivery service,” and “Lincoln maintenance in Monroe MI,” Friendly Lincoln’s program is designed to meet growing demand for convenience and premium customer care.

The concierge service supports a wide range of maintenance and repair needs, including:

  • Oil changes and routine factory maintenance
  • Brake inspections and repairs
  • Battery diagnostics and replacement
  • Tire service and wheel alignment
  • Warranty repairs and vehicle diagnostics

Luxury models such as the Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Corsair, and Lincoln Nautilus can be serviced through the program.

Lincoln’s pickup and delivery service is designed to maximize convenience for vehicle owners by allowing them to schedule service at a time and place that fits their routine, with updates provided during the service process.

“Luxury vehicle ownership should include convenience at every step,” said a representative from Friendly Lincoln. “With our pickup and delivery concierge service, drivers can maintain their Lincoln vehicles while continuing their daily routines without interruption.”

Industry trends show increased online searches for contactless vehicle service, dealership pickup and delivery maintenance, and luxury car service concierge programs, particularly among professionals and families looking to save time while maintaining their vehicles.

Friendly Lincoln continues to expand customer-focused services as part of its commitment to providing a premium ownership experience for Lincoln drivers throughout Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio.

About Friendly Lincoln

Friendly Lincoln is a luxury automotive dealership serving drivers in Monroe, Toledo, Dundee, Lambertville, and Southeast Michigan. The dealership offers a full lineup of new and pre-owned Lincoln vehicles, including the Navigator, Aviator, Corsair, and Nautilus, along with certified service, genuine OEM parts, and customer-focused ownership programs designed to enhance the Lincoln ownership experience.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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