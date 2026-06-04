Abacus Finance Expands Access to Flexible Senior Secured Financing for Growing Middle-Market Businesses

According to Fed Small Business, only 20% of small businesses are somewhat or much more optimistic about revenue growth, and 16% feel that way about their plans for capital investment. In addition, 57% said it’s somewhat or much harder to obtain needed financing, and this contributes to their struggles to stay afloat.

The majority of small business owners turn to traditional loans, which can be found across a number of banks and credit unions. However, it may be hard to qualify for these loans for some people, and they may not have steady revenue to pay back structured repayments.

Abacus Finance recognizes that middle-market private equity and family-office-backed companies have a significant need for funding, and aren’t able to secure it. This is why they specialize in cash-flow-based, senior secured loans.

Abacus provides senior credit facilities of up to $65 million and can help businesses in both the US and Canada. Their focus is on companies in the following industries: aerospace/defense, consumer, distribution, healthcare, manufacturing, services, software, and technology. They must have strong cash flow and a targeted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $2-15 million.

Abacus Finance has supported more than 120 platform companies and over 70 add-on acquisitions nationwide. It also currently manages approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management, and it’s continuing to expand its institutional relationships through separately managed accounts and strategic partnerships.

This company was founded in 2011, and over 1.5 decades, it’s built a strong reputation among private equity sponsors and family offices, backed by over 125 years of leveraged finance experience. Abacus Finance is known for its speed, flexibility, and certainty of execution, which gives many small business owners confidence in getting the funds they need.

Its tailored lending platform includes senior secured credit facilities for acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancings, and growth initiatives. This leading provider of cash flow-based senior debt solutions is a part of the US Small Business Administration and Small Business Investor Alliance.