Blue Mesa Center for the Arts Announces Plans for a New Creative Campus in Santa Fe

Blue Mesa Center for the Arts has announced plans for a new artist-centered creative campus in Midtown Santa Fe, introducing a major live/work, studio, and cultural destination designed to support artists locally, nationally, and internationally.

Planned for Midtown Santa Fe, the 73,000-square-foot campus is envisioned as a creative ecosystem that combines live/work residences, studios, galleries, classrooms, workshops, and public gathering spaces into one connected environment. Currently in the design and community outreach stage, the project is expected to open in 2029.

Architect and developer Dr. Glenn Erikson , AIA, sees Blue Mesa as more than a traditional arts complex. “Creativity does not happen in isolation,” Erikson says. “It requires space, community, exchange, and continuity.”

That philosophy is central to the project’s design. According to the official Blue Mesa Center for the Arts website, bluemesacenter.com , the development is intended to support creatives at every stage of their journey by bringing together living, making, learning, and exhibiting in one integrated setting.

Blue Mesa will sit at the entrance to Aspect Media Village, a 25-acre mixed-use campus where film production, arts programming, dining, and innovation intersect. The location places artists near cultural venues, restaurants, cafés, and entertainment destinations, while also connecting them to the broader Midtown redevelopment effort.

Erikson brings substantial experience to the project. He previously designed and developed Electric ArtBlock in Venice, California, and also served for a decade on the board of Westbeth Artists Housing in New York City, the nation’s largest artist live/work community. That landmark development, with hundreds of residential and creative spaces, became a major inspiration for Blue Mesa.

“Blue Mesa is designed as an interconnected ecosystem where creative people can live, work, collaborate, and grow,” Erikson says.

The project’s programming reflects that goal. Flexible live/work residences will range from affordable to market-rate units, while work-only studios will provide dedicated space for artists who live elsewhere. Public galleries, classrooms, workshops, sculpture gardens, and outdoor gathering areas are intended to create opportunities for engagement between artists and the community.

A strong emphasis has also been placed on accessibility and long-term sustainability. Several residential units are planned as affordable housing, with additional moderate-income residences designed to help creatives remain in Santa Fe despite rising costs and ongoing gentrification pressures.

Blue Mesa’s leadership team includes partnerships with Creative Santa Fe and Daniel Werwath, both of whom played important roles in developing Santa Fe’s Siler Road Artist Live/Work initiative. Their involvement reinforces the project’s focus on cultural infrastructure and community-driven development.

The architecture itself draws heavily from the surrounding landscape and regional identity. The design incorporates high desert light, climate responsiveness, adaptable spaces, and a contemporary interpretation of Southwestern materials. The result is intended to feel distinctly rooted in Santa Fe while supporting a modern creative economy.

For Erikson, the project is ultimately about preserving artistic continuity in a rapidly evolving city. “Blue Mesa exists to ensure artists and other creatives can not only come to Santa Fe, but stay, grow, and contribute,” he says.

If completed as envisioned, Blue Mesa Center for the Arts could become one of the city’s most ambitious creative developments in decades, offering a new model for how architecture, affordability, and community can work together to sustain artistic and creative life.