KnowTheZodiac Celebrates More Than A Decade of Expanding Astrology Through Digital Innovation and Community

KnowTheZodiac is celebrating over 10 years of growth and evolution as a digital astrology platform, marking a milestone that reflects its transformation from a niche social media project into a global brand spanning horoscopes, birth chart readings, compatibility tools, books, podcasts, and a mobile app used by astrology enthusiasts worldwide. Founded by West African astrologer, author, and entrepreneur Dossé-Via Trenou, the platform has spent the past six years building a community centered on self-discovery, personal reflection, and accessible astrological education.

Source: Know The Zodiac

Trenou first launched her Scorpio-focused social media platform, ScorpioMystique, while attending the University of Southern California in 2011. What began as a way to challenge misconceptions surrounding astrology gradually expanded into a broader platform covering all twelve zodiac signs. Over time, KnowTheZodiac developed a loyal online following through daily horoscopes and astrology content that blended humor, emotional insight, and spiritual reflection.

KnowTheZodiac now offers daily, weekly, and monthly forecasts, personalized birth chart readings, compatibility tools, podcasts, books, and educational astrology content through both its website and app. Built over more than a decade of organic audience development, the platform has grown across sign-specific communities, reaching over one million followers across social platforms.

“Astrology became my passion because it helped me better understand myself and the people around me,” Trenou says. “What started as personal curiosity eventually became a way to help others feel seen, understood, and empowered in their own lives.”

The company’s expansion reflects a broader shift in how younger audiences engage with wellness and identity-focused digital platforms. Rather than positioning astrology solely as entertainment, KnowTheZodiac approaches it as a form of reflection, self-awareness, and ancestral intelligence. Trenou describes astrology as “blending ancient wisdom with modern digital experiences designed to help users navigate identity, relationships, timing, and emotional well-being,” a philosophy that continues shaping the brand’s direction.



Source: Dossé-Via Trenou

KnowTheZodiac has also grown into a multimedia business. In addition to the mobile app, Trenou authored the best-selling compatibility guide Signs & Skymates and released Melanin Magic, a children’s book introducing themes of African spirituality and self-discovery. The platform additionally produces podcasts, articles, videos, webinars, and digital astrology guides tailored to different zodiac signs and astrological events.

The KnowTheZodiac app itself has become a central part of the company’s growth strategy. Available on both iOS and Android , the platform gives users access to birth chart interpretations, compatibility tools, cosmic notifications, horoscopes, meditation content, and premium subscription features.

“What matters most to me is creating something that feels intentional and emotionally supportive,” Trenou says. “People are not only looking for information anymore. They’re looking for connection, reflection, and guidance that feels personal.”

Part of the brand’s identity also comes from its emphasis on cultural representation within the astrology space. KnowTheZodiac describes itself as a platform run by astrologers from African, Indian, and Indigenous backgrounds, combining astrology, ancestral wisdom, and culturally grounded perspectives with modern digital experiences.

Beyond astrology forecasts, the company has increasingly focused on community engagement and long-form educational content. Through articles explaining birth charts, planetary transits, compatibility dynamics, and spiritual practices, KnowTheZodiac aims to make astrology more accessible to both beginners and experienced followers.

For Trenou, the company’s long-term mission extends beyond trends or social media visibility.

“We are living in a time where many people are trying to reconnect with themselves,” she says. “If astrology can help someone better understand their emotions, relationships, or purpose, then that work becomes much bigger than simply reading a horoscope.”