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OpenAI Launches Six Job-Specific Codex Plug-ins, Sites, And Annotations To Push Enterprise Adoption And Now Has 5M+ Weekly Codex Users

ByJolyen

Jun 4, 2026

OpenAI Launches Six Job-Specific Codex Plug-ins, Sites, And Annotations To Push Enterprise Adoption And Now Has 5M+ Weekly Codex Users

OpenAI released six new plug-ins for Codex aimed at specific enterprise roles—data analytics, creative production, sales, product design, equity investing, and investment banking—plus a Sites feature to output work as hosted interactive websites and an Annotations feature to designate document sections for more specific commands. The push targets knowledge workers, who now represent about 20% of Codex’s 5+ million weekly active users and are growing more than three times as fast as developers, the largest user group.

Enterprise Plug-ins Pack Integrations, Instructions, And Context
Each plug-in bundles integrations, instructions, and context to let Codex approximate a specific job and be effective out of the box, while growing more effective with user customization. The release follows Anthropic’s enterprise agents program launched in February (with finance-oriented agents in May), as OpenAI—traditionally consumer-focused—slowed to enterprise adoption and only added Codex plug-in support in March.

Sites And Annotations Expand Output And Control
The new Sites feature lets Codex output work as a hosted interactive website instead of just a local file, with partnerships with Wix, Base44, Replit, Lovable, Figma, and Emergent and plans for a larger partner ecosystem. Annotations allow users to designate a specific part of a document or file within Codex for more specific commands and context operations.

Context: OpenAI Deployment Company For Enterprise Integration
These features come three weeks after OpenAI launched the OpenAI Deployment Company, a joint venture for enterprise clients with more than $4 billion in funding to integrate OpenAI tools deeper into business infrastructure and workflows. OpenAI chief revenue officer Denise Dresser said AI is becoming capable of meaningful work inside organizations, but the challenge is helping companies integrate these systems into the infrastructure and workflows that power their businesses.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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