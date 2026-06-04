Women of Honor Inc. Celebrates Over 20 Years of Empowering Women to Heal, Rise, and Dream Again

Women of Honor Inc. proudly commemorates over 20 years of service, marking a significant milestone in its mission to equip and empower women to heal, grow, and walk boldly in their God-given purpose. Founded by Marsha Biddix, the faith-based nonprofit has cultivated a global community centered on restoration, spiritual growth, leadership, and purpose through coaching, counseling, mentorship, biblical teaching, and community engagement designed to uplift women from all walks of life.

Source: Marsha Biddix

Biddix’s extensive expertise and distinguished leadership in corporate America helped shape strategic initiatives, innovative programs, and impactful solutions that earned recognition for excellence and measurable impact. Through that same visionary leadership, Women of Honor Inc. has remained committed to implementing transformational programs that reach women and young ladies seeking renewed direction by creating environments where healing, restoration, and personal growth are nurtured through intentional guidance and faith-centered support. Through its work, the organization continues to walk alongside women navigating life’s challenges, encouraging them to rediscover their worth, reignite their vision, and embrace a future filled with purpose and possibility.

“As we reflect on this journey, it has always been about reminding women that their past does not disqualify them,” says Biddix. “It is about understanding where they stand today as being equipped and empowered with a plan and purpose to rise, heal, and dream again.”

At the heart of Women of Honor Inc. is a deep commitment to reaching women who feel overlooked, broken, discouraged, or without hope and walking beside them as they rediscover healing, identity, and purpose. More than an organization, Women of Honor Inc. has become a movement grounded in transformation, restoration, empowerment, and faith.

From humble beginnings in Hood River to launching Women of Honor Inc. in Dallas in pursuit of greater opportunities and broader impact, the organization has expanded its reach globally through community outreach, faith-based events, mentoring, advocacy, teaching sessions, and leadership development initiatives. Its programs are designed to foster personal growth and spiritual clarity while creating environments where women are encouraged to discover their identity, embrace their worth, and step confidently into leadership within their communities.

This vision inspired Biddix to develop the “Heels on the Ground” initiative, a community outreach movement designed to partner with nonprofit and faith-based organizations to serve women and families in underserved communities. The initiative reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to combining practical support with faith-driven encouragement and opportunities for women to rise above life’s challenges and walk boldly in purpose.

Over the years, Women of Honor Inc. has implemented strategic initiatives, impactful programs, and transformational experiences that reflect its commitment to holistic empowerment and lasting change. Conferences, retreats, and the “Arise and Shine” prayer gatherings bring women together for moments of healing, reflection, spiritual renewal, and encouragement. Meanwhile, Bible study sessions create opportunities for deeper faith engagement and personal growth. Community outreach efforts continue to foster meaningful grassroots connections, while weekly prayer gatherings unite participants across regions in a shared space for empowerment, encouragement, and collective growth.

Source: Marsha Biddix

“Our aim is to create spaces where women feel seen, supported, and strengthened,” Biddix shares. “Through every conference, retreat, and gathering, the goal is to help each woman recognize her worth, embrace healing, and confidently step into her God-given purpose.”

This milestone year also highlights the organization’s expanding influence through thought leadership and published work. Biddix’s book, Women of Honor: Blessed by the King, blends personal insight, spiritual reflection, and practical encouragement, serving as a resource for women seeking renewed confidence and direction. The book’s availability through Amazon, Lulu, the Women of Honor platform, and other major distribution channels, along with upcoming Spanish and Hindi editions, reflects the organization’s growing commitment to accessibility and global connection.

Recognition of Biddix’s leadership has accompanied the organization’s growth, underscoring a continued dedication to service, impact, and sustainability. Her faith-driven work has earned global recognition, including Leading Women’s Empowerment Platform of the Year – USA (2021) and Faith-Based Women’s Empowerment Champion of the Year (2025). These honors reflect broader appreciation for initiatives that prioritize faith, resilience, healing, leadership, and community-building while continuing to inspire opportunities for outreach, collaboration, and transformation around the world.

Looking ahead, Women of Honor Inc. remains committed to expanding its vision through innovative programs, transformational leadership initiatives, and the development of safe and restorative environments where women can experience peace, solitude, healing, renewal, and personal restoration. The organization’s future direction is centered on creating intentional spaces that support self-awareness and self-care, mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually empowering women to pause, reflect, restore, and rediscover their God-given purpose.

Supported by a dedicated Women of Honor team and a growing foundation of faith-centered leadership, the organization continues to build sustainable pathways for outreach, mentorship, wellness, and long-term community impact. Upcoming retreats, gatherings, structured courses, and wellness-centered experiences are designed to meet women where they are, offering encouragement, practical guidance, and spiritual support as they navigate both personal and professional journeys. Through these initiatives, Women of Honor Inc. seeks to cultivate environments where women feel valued, strengthened, equipped, and empowered to lead with confidence, clarity, and renewed vision.

“As we celebrate this milestone, the vision continues to expand,” says Biddix. “There is still so much more ahead, and it is a privilege to walk alongside women as they heal, grow, and embrace the fullness of who they were created to be.”

With more than two decades of dedicated service, Women of Honor Inc. continues to build upon its strong foundation of faith, empowerment, healing, and restoration, inviting women around the world to step into a future shaped by renewed vision, purposeful leadership, and lasting transformation.