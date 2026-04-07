West Hills Kia Introduces the 2026 Kia EV9 Electric SUV for Drivers in Bremerton, Washington

As interest in electric vehicles continues to rise across Washington State, West Hills Kia is introducing the 2026 Kia EV9, a fully electric SUV designed to meet the needs of drivers searching for electric SUVs in Bremerton, EVs near Silverdale, and family-friendly electric vehicles in Kitsap County.

The Kia EV9 represents Kia’s next generation of electric vehicle design, offering a bold exterior, spacious three-row seating, and advanced electric powertrain technology. The all-electric SUV delivers a combination of performance, efficiency, and practicality that appeals to drivers looking to transition from gasoline vehicles to electric mobility.

A New Electric SUV for Families and Commuters

The 2026 Kia EV9 is built to provide the versatility of a midsize SUV while delivering the benefits of fully electric driving. Designed with families and commuters in mind, the EV9 offers seating for up to six passengers along with flexible cargo space and modern interior technology.

Key features of the 2026 Kia EV9 include:

Up to 280 miles of estimated electric driving range on a full charge

on a full charge Available all-wheel drive electric powertrain

Seating for up to six passengers with three rows

Advanced driver-assistance and safety technologies

Fast-charging capability and home charging compatibility

The EV9’s electric powertrain can produce up to 379 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, delivering strong acceleration and confident performance for daily driving and longer trips.

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles in Washington

Washington State continues to see strong growth in electric vehicle adoption as drivers look for EV SUVs near Bremerton, electric family SUVs in Washington, and EV dealerships near Kitsap County.

Electric vehicles like the Kia EV9 offer several advantages for drivers, including:

Reduced fuel costs compared to gasoline vehicles

Zero tailpipe emissions

Quiet and smooth electric driving performance

Advanced connectivity and driver-assistance technology

Expanding EV Options for Kitsap Peninsula Drivers

A representative from West Hills Kia said the introduction of the EV9 reflects the dealership’s commitment to supporting the growing demand for electric vehicles across the Bremerton area.

“The Kia EV9 brings a new level of space, technology, and capability to the electric SUV segment,” the representative said. “Drivers throughout Bremerton and Kitsap County are increasingly searching for electric vehicles that fit their lifestyle, and the EV9 provides an exciting option for families and commuters looking to switch to EV driving.”

With increasing interest in electric SUVs in Washington, Kia EV vehicles near Bremerton, and three-row electric SUVs, the introduction of the Kia EV9 provides local drivers with a modern option designed for both efficiency and everyday practicality.

About West Hills Kia

West Hills Kia is a Kia dealership located in Bremerton, Washington, offering a selection of new Kia vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, automotive financing, and professional service. The dealership proudly serves drivers throughout Bremerton, Kitsap County, and the Puget Sound region with a focus on modern automotive technology and customer service.