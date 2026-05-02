KO Websites Celebrates 25 Years of Web Design and Digital Marketing Excellence

KO Websites, a pioneering web design and digital marketing agency based in California, is proud to celebrate over 25 years in business. Known for their cutting-edge work in web design, digital marketing, and search engine optimization (SEO), the company continues to grow and evolve, offering increasingly advanced services for businesses of all sizes.

“KO Websites has come a long way since I started the company as a side project,” said Founder Ken O’Donnell. “We’ve learned a lot over the years and have constantly innovated because the digital landscape is always changing. Last year, I brought on a new partner to take over ongoing management, and the impact has been incredible. We’ve invested in new capabilities like AI and ultra high-speed hosting with CDN to keep our services on the leading edge for our clients.”

KO Websites builds fully customized websites—from simple, straightforward designs to complex SaaS builds or apps that require advanced software development. They also offer a full suite of subscription digital marketing solutions, including real-time reporting that gives clients a clear view of how their marketing efforts are performing. This transparency helps businesses make smarter decisions about where to invest for the best results.

A major strength of KO Websites is its professional SEO services , which help businesses improve their visibility organically on Google using innovative, data-driven strategies. As one of the Bay Area’s top SEO firms, they tailor their approach to each client’s unique goals and challenges, helping them appear online and attract new customers.

Ken O’Donnell says “many of our clients today started as micro companies just like we did 25 years ago – as these companies have grown with our marketing services, so have we!”

In addition to SEO, the team specializes in bay area website design and full website management for small to medium-sized businesses. Their focus is on building powerful websites that are both visually appealing and functionally effective—sites that not only attract prospects but convert them into customers.

One of KO Websites’ standout features is their hand-crafted marketing reports and performance analysis. These real-time insights help businesses evaluate the effectiveness of their digital strategies and optimize for the best return on investment. Beyond core services, KO also offers Google Maps marketing, Google Ads and Yelp management, AI tools, ADA compliance, and integrated social media campaigns to strengthen local visibility and manage paid advertising.

“Our success is both strategic and tactical,” said Durand Vadnais, Vice President at KO Websites. “Every client is different, so we develop personalized marketing plans based on their specific needs, industry competition, and market dynamics. We combine creative thinking with proven strategies to help businesses truly connect with their audiences.”

KO Websites brings all their services together to create a strong, cohesive digital presence for their clients. Their content marketing and social media management efforts ensure that clients’ messages reach the right audience while positioning them as credible, trustworthy authorities in their fields. Their expertise in Google Ads complements SEO by giving businesses precise control over their advertising and visibility.

The team’s commitment to continuous improvement is clear in their ongoing investments in new tools, technologies, and strategies. With a focus on long-term success, KO Websites empowers businesses to thrive in today’s competitive digital landscape.

For more information about KO Websites, contact the company here: