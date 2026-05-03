Persefoni 53.8m Mariotti Superyacht Enters Mediterranean Yacht Charter Market

There are yachts that charter, and then there are yachts that endure — vessels whose presence on the water carries a weight of intention, of beauty, of craft that sets them apart from any comparable offering. The 53.8-metre motor yacht Persefoni is, unambiguously, one of the latter. From her genesis at the storied Mariotti Yachts shipyard in 2012, through her most recent comprehensive refit in 2023, she has remained a vessel of singular poise, purpose, and prestige. She is the Mediterranean, distilled. Her world is explored in full at the Persefoni yacht website at www.persefoniyacht.com .

The Architecture of Desire

To step aboard Persefoni is to step into the living vision of Luca Dini Design & Architecture — one of Italy’s most respected creative studios in the superyacht space. Luca Dini’s philosophy marries minimalism with warmth, restraint with sensation, and aboard Persefoni this vision is fully realised. The yacht’s interiors flood with natural light through her signature expansive windows. Surfaces are immaculate. Proportions are considered. The 928 gross tonnes of volume she carries translate — in lived experience — into a sense of genuine, unhurried spaciousness that is among the most coveted qualities any superyacht can offer.

The Master Suite: A Private World Above the Sea

Few features aboard any superyacht are as evocative as Persefoni’s master suite. A genuine sanctuary of privacy, sophistication, and comfort, this remarkable space features hydraulic balconies that extend outward directly over the sea — dissolving the boundary between interior and ocean in the most elegant way imaginable. Waking to the light of a Mediterranean dawn with the balconies open and the sea stretching to the horizon is among the defining experiences available to the most discerning guests. The additional balcony opening from the main deck foyer extends this philosophy of openness and connection to the natural world throughout the vessel.

Gastronomy as a Defining Experience

Aboard Persefoni, the culinary experience is placed at the heart of daily life. A talented, world-class chef curates menus with skill and imagination, drawing from the extraordinary bounty of the Mediterranean’s coastlines and markets to deliver a dining experience that is genuinely creative, fresh, and deeply pleasurable. Whether enjoyed at an intimate table on the aft deck as the sun sets over a Sardinian bay, or in the warmth of the main salon as the sea moves gently outside, every meal aboard Persefoni is a moment to savour — an event as considered and carefully crafted as every other element of life aboard this extraordinary vessel.

The Monaco Grand Prix: Persefoni at the Pinnacle of Society

It is no accident that Persefoni has established herself as a fixture in the most elevated social settings the Mediterranean calendar offers. Her celebrated presence at the Monaco Grand Prix — hosting VIP guests and the McLaren Formula 1 team in trackside comfort — speaks to a yacht that is managed, presented, and experienced at the very highest level. This is a vessel whose reputation, in the world’s most discerning circles, precedes her.

Wellness, Adventure, and Everything Between

Persefoni understands that luxury, in the modern sense, is about choice — the choice to be active or completely still, to explore or to arrive. The fully equipped wellness suite — featuring a Peloton bike, Tonal fitness equipment, and a dedicated massage room — sits alongside a water sports programme of remarkable breadth: SEABOBs, WaveRunners, an E-Foil, kayaks, paddleboards, and more. The beach club, set directly at the waterline, is where these two worlds meet — the perfect threshold between the tranquillity of the yacht and the adventure of the sea beyond.

Curated by Emperio Yachting Alliance

The experience that Persefoni delivers is not accidental. It is the result of expert, thoughtful, and deeply committed management by Emperio Yachting Alliance — a boutique luxury yacht management agency whose standards are reflected in every aspect of the vessel’s presentation, crew selection, and operational excellence. Their approach ensures that the Persefoni experience is not simply memorable, but transformative. For those who seek the very best the Mediterranean has to offer, full specifications, galleries, and vessel information can be found at the Persefoni yacht website at www.persefoniyacht.com . Further information about the management team is available at www.emperioyachting.com .

The ultimate voyage. The ultimate yacht.