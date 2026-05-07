My Home Sold can announce itself as Southern California’s trusted, no-hassle cash home buyer, emphasizing speed, certainty, and an as‑is selling experience for homeowners across the region.

Southern California – My Home Sold, a leading Southern California real estate investment company, is proud to announce continued growth as the region’s most trusted cash home buyer, having helped more than 700 homeowners sell their properties quickly, safely, and without the stress of traditional listings since 2015. Operating throughout Southern California markets such as Riverside, Orange County, San Bernardino, Upland, and Pomona, My Home Sold specializes in purchasing homes for cash in any condition and on the homeowner’s timeline.

Featured on major networks including NBC, CBS, FOX, and KTLA, My Home Sold has built a strong reputation for transparency, professionalism, and a simple three‑step process designed to make selling a home as easy as possible. Homeowners can connect with the team online or by phone, receive a free, no‑obligation cash offer after a quick property assessment, and choose a convenient closing date that fits their situation.

“Our mission has always been to make selling a home simple and hassle‑free for Southern California property owners, no matter their circumstances,” said Adrian Hernandez the CEO for My Home Sold. “Whether a homeowner is facing repairs, inherited a property, dealing with vacant or tenant‑occupied homes, or navigating financial or personal challenges, we step in with a fair cash offer and a smooth, stress‑free closing process.”

Unlike traditional real estate sales, My Home Sold purchases properties directly from homeowners in as‑is condition, eliminating the need for repairs, showings, staging, or realtor commissions. This approach is particularly beneficial for sellers dealing with distressed properties, structural issues, water, fire or mold damage, inherited homes, or those who simply want to avoid the uncertainty and delays of the open market.

Clients consistently praise My Home Sold for its responsiveness, clear communication, and ability to close quickly, often in a matter of days. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has accumulated numerous five‑star reviews from both homeowners and real estate professionals who highlight the team’s honesty, follow‑through, and commitment to creating win‑win outcomes.

“At a time when many sellers feel overwhelmed by repairs, timelines, and fees, we’re able to offer a straightforward alternative: a competitive cash offer and a closing date of their choice,” the spokesperson added. “We’re honored that so many Southern California homeowners trust us with one of the biggest decisions of their lives.”

Homeowners interested in learning more about selling their home fast for cash can visit www.MyHomeSold.com to submit their property address for a free, zero‑obligation cash offer. The My Home Sold team can also be reached directly at (855) 699‑6090 to discuss individual situations and answer any questions about the process.