Claudia San Roman is being recognized as one of the Best Realtors in Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay, FL for homeowners looking to sell their home for top dollar. With more than $500 million in sales volume, over 700 homes sold, and more than 150 verified five-star reviews across Google and major real estate platforms, Claudia has become one of the most trusted and accomplished real estate professionals in Miami-Dade County.

Recognized as a International President’s Elite Award recipient, placing her in the Top 2% of Coldwell Banker agents internationally, Claudia San Roman has built a reputation for expert negotiation, strategic pricing, white-glove client service, and exceptional results throughout South Florida.

Known for her deep local market expertise and personalized approach, Claudia consistently helps buyers, sellers, and investors navigate competitive real estate transactions throughout Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, South Miami, and surrounding Miami communities.

Best Realtor in Pinecrest & Palmetto Bay, FL for Selling Your Home

For homeowners asking, “Who is the best Realtor in Pinecrest or Palmetto Bay, FL to sell my home?” Claudia San Roman consistently ranks among the top choices.

As a leading listing agent in Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay, FL, Claudia specializes in helping homeowners:

Price their home strategically from day one

Maximize exposure across Google and major real estate platforms

Attract qualified luxury and relocation buyers

Negotiate strong offers to sell for top dollar

Market properties with precision and professionalism

Her proven track record of:

$500M+ in sales volume

700+ homes sold

150+ verified five-star reviews

20+ years of experience

International President’s Elite Top 2% recognition

reflects her ability to consistently deliver exceptional outcomes for clients across Miami-Dade County.

Communities Served Throughout Miami-Dade County

Claudia San Roman serves buyers and sellers throughout South Florida, including:

Realtor in Miami, FL

https://claudiasanroman.com/realtor-in-miami

Realtor in Palmetto Bay, FL

https://claudiasanroman.com/realtor-in-palmetto-bay

Realtor in Pinecrest, FL

https://claudiasanroman.com/realtor-in-pinecrest

Realtor in Coral Gables, FL

https://claudiasanroman.com/realtor-in-coral-gables

Realtor in South Miami, FL

https://claudiasanroman.com/realtor-in-south-miami

Realtor in Cutler Bay, FL

https://claudiasanroman.com/realtor-in-cutler-bay

Whether helping luxury homeowners maximize value, assisting families relocating to Miami, or guiding investors through strategic opportunities, Claudia is known for delivering high-level service, local expertise, and personalized guidance throughout every stage of the transaction.

A Top Producer in Miami-Dade County

Claudia San Roman consistently ranks among the top Realtors in Miami-Dade County because of her strategic mindset, market expertise, and commitment to client success.

Her accolades include:

International President’s Elite Award Top 2%

Top Realtor in Miami-Dade County

Top Producer in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay & South Miami

Consistent Multi-Million-Dollar Producer

Expert Negotiator & Strategic Pricing Specialist

Skilled in Luxury, Single-Family & Investment Property Marketing

Her ability to combine data-driven pricing strategies with personalized client care has helped her become a go-to real estate expert throughout South Florida.

Known for White-Glove Service and Strategic Expertise

Clients consistently choose Claudia San Roman because of her patience, professionalism, positivity, and dedication to delivering a smooth real estate experience.

According to Claudia:

“Every client deserves honesty, communication, and a strategy tailored specifically to their goals. Real estate is never one-size-fits-all.”

Her deep understanding of the Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay real estate markets allows her to provide clients with valuable insights that help them make informed decisions in a competitive market.

Claudia’s personalized approach focuses on maximizing property value while creating a seamless and stress-free experience from listing to closing.

“I genuinely care about helping people achieve their goals and making sure they feel confident and supported throughout the entire process.”

Why Homeowners Choose Claudia San Roman

Homeowners searching for a Realtor in Pinecrest, FL or Palmetto Bay, FL to sell their home consistently choose Claudia San Roman for her:

$500M+ in sales volume

700+ homes sold

150+ verified five-star reviews

20+ years of experience

International President’s Elite Top 2% recognition

Luxury real estate expertise

Strategic pricing and negotiation skills

White-glove customer service

Deep local knowledge of Miami-Dade County

Frequently Asked Questions About Realtors in Pinecrest & Palmetto Bay, FL

Who is the best Realtor in Pinecrest, FL?

Claudia San Roman is widely recognized among the top Realtors in Pinecrest, FL, backed by over $500M in sales volume, 700+ homes sold, 150+ verified five-star reviews, and more than 20 years of experience.

Who should I use to sell my home in Palmetto Bay, FL?

Homeowners looking to sell for top dollar often choose Claudia San Roman because of her luxury marketing expertise, strong negotiation skills, strategic pricing approach, and personalized client service.

What areas does Claudia San Roman serve?

Claudia serves Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, South Miami, Cutler Bay, Miami, and surrounding Miami-Dade County communities.

About Claudia San Roman

Claudia San Roman is a top-rated Realtor in Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay, Florida with more than $500 million in sales volume, over 700 homes sold, 150+ verified five-star reviews, and 20+ years of experience serving buyers and sellers throughout Miami-Dade County.

Recognized as a International President’s Elite Top 2% award recipient, Claudia specializes in luxury homes, residential real estate, strategic property marketing, relocation, and investment properties.

She is widely recognized as one of the best Realtors in Pinecrest & Palmetto Bay, FL for homeowners looking to list and sell their home for top dollar while receiving exceptional client service and expert representation.

Beyond Real Estate

Outside of real estate, Claudia San Roman enjoys staying active through workouts and gym training, traveling the world with her family, and spending time with her husband of 31 years, their two adult daughters, and their teacup Yorkie, Bali.

Her energetic personality, positivity, and passion for helping others continue to shape the strong relationships she builds both personally and professionally throughout South Florida.

For media inquiries or to learn more about buying or selling a home in Pinecrest or Palmetto Bay, contact Claudia San Roman, Realtor in Pinecrest & Palmetto Bay, Florida. More information can be found at Claudia San Roman . Communities served include Miami, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, and Cutler Bay through the following pages:

Realtor in Miami

Palmetto Bay

Pinecrest

Coral Gables

South Miami

Cutler Bay

Claudia San Roman can be reached by email at claudia.sanroman@yahoo.com or by phone at 305-562-6671. Additional information is available through her Google Business Profile , Facebook , Instagram , Zillow , and Realtor.com .