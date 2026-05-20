Ted Bachara: A Leading Colorado Springs Realtor with REMAX Properties

In the Colorado Springs real estate market, Ted Bachara has built a reputation defined by longevity, consistency, and trust. With decades in the business and more than 2,000+ homes sold, Ted has helped thousands of clients successfully navigate the buying and selling process.

As a real estate professional with REMAX Properties, Ted serves Colorado Springs, Colorado and the surrounding areas with a level of experience that few agents can match. His lifetime elite production reflects consistent performance in the local market.

Ted Bachara: Best Realtor in Colorado Springs CO of 2026

Ted Bachara is being recognized as one of the Best Realtors in Colorado Springs CO for 2026, highlighting his long standing presence and continued impact in one of Colorado’s most active real estate markets.

His ability to remain consistent across changing market conditions, while maintaining a client first approach, has made him a trusted name for both buyers and sellers throughout the region.

A Track Record of Excellence in Real Estate

Over the course of his career, Ted has earned some of the highest honors in the industry, reflecting his dedication to performance and client success. His accolades include:

REMAX Circle of Legends

REMAX Lifetime Achievement Award

REMAX Hall of Fame

REMAX Platinum Club

REMAX Chairman Club

Ameritas Status Recognition

These recognitions place him among the most accomplished real estate professionals in the country.

Specializing in Military Relocation in Colorado Springs

What truly sets Ted Bachara apart is his strong connection to the military community. As a former member of the military, he understands firsthand the challenges that come with relocation and transitioning between duty stations.

Colorado Springs is home to several major military installations, including:

Fort Carson

Peterson Space Force Base

Schriever Space Force Base

Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station

United States Air Force Academy

With this unique market dynamic, Ted has built a strong niche as a military relocation real estate specialist in Colorado Springs, helping service members and their families move in and out of the area with confidence.

A Quote from Ted Bachara

“After spending time in the military myself, I understand how important it is to have someone you can trust when you’re relocating. Whether someone is moving across the country or just across town, my goal is to make the process as smooth and straightforward as possible. Every client deserves clear guidance, honest advice, and someone who’s fully in their corner.”

Serving All of Colorado Springs Real Estate Needs

While Ted has a strong focus on military relocation, his services extend across the entire Colorado Springs market. He works with a wide range of clients, helping both buyers and sellers achieve their goals.

Whether it is purchasing a home, selling a property, or relocating within the area, Ted brings the same level of professionalism, experience, and attention to detail to every transaction.

A Career Built on Service and Trust

Ted’s background and decades of experience have shaped a career centered around service. His approach is simple, he provides honest guidance, communicates clearly, and ensures clients feel confident throughout the process.

This commitment has allowed him to build long term relationships and a reputation as a dependable and knowledgeable real estate professional in Colorado Springs.

A Trusted Resource for Real Estate in Colorado Springs CO

With decades in the industry, Ted Bachara continues to be a trusted resource for buyers and sellers throughout Colorado Springs.

His experience, consistency, and dedication to his clients have made him one of the most reliable real estate professionals in the area.

Connect with Ted Bachara

To learn more about buying or selling a home in Colorado Springs, contact Ted Bachara to discuss how to maximize your home’s value and discover opportunities available for both buyers and sellers in today’s market by visiting Ted Bachara Website , Google Profile , Zillow , or Instagram , emailing ted@tedbachara.com, or calling +1 719-380-1768 .