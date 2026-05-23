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Creed Digital Launches New AI Search Strategies, Helping Businesses Evolve Alongside The Changing Digital Landscape

ByEthan Lin

May 23, 2026

Creed Digital, a performance marketing agency in Melbourne supporting Australian B2B and eCommerce brands, has launched a new range of enhanced AI and LLM optimisation strategies. As the internet evolves to incorporate more AI integration, including Google and other search engines, their new implementation of AI-focused solutions within their technical SEO services helps businesses stay visible rather than fall behind the times.

The agency is helping businesses stay ahead of the changing digital landscape by aligning their SEO, paid media, conversion strategies, and now emerging AI-driven search methodologies with real sales goals to deliver measurable revenue growth and commercial outcomes beyond vanity metrics.

As AI platforms play a larger role in redirecting traffic and recommending businesses, brands, and services as solutions to questions by their users, businesses need to ensure that their brands are amongst those cited. This means that they need to be recognised and trusted by LLM models.

By going beyond traditional SEO, Creed Digital helps businesses leverage the following strategies to strengthen AI visibility:

  • Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) positions brands as a definitive source for AI platforms, making them more likely to reference their webpages and content.
  • Topical Authority Mapping uses LLMs to map every relevant entity, topic, and conversational query in a client’s niche, creating a content plan to ensure that businesses are providing the subject-matter leadership that leads to real growth.
  • Content Structured For Citation with clear headings, FAQs, and attribution so that LLMs are better able to parse, extract, and cite it.
  • Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trust (E-E-A-T) audits are further enhanced by AI, providing improved authorship, sourcing, and credibility indicators.

With a mixture of both LLM-aimed optimizations to improve citations in AI responses to user queries, as well as AI-improved optimization, Creed Digital is able to help businesses make comprehensive use of one of the technologies leading the next wave of online marketing revolution.

Amidst a landscape of identifying competition and rising acquisition costs, Creed Digital’s new AI-powered services make up part of a unified growth model that connects SEO, Google Ads, Meta advertising, content, web design, email marketing, and conversion optimisation into one intentional revenue-focused strategy.

The team aims to continue supporting Australian brands looking to turn digital performance into long-term growth; their new AI & LLM search optimisation strategies stand as just another way they help businesses maintain relevance and visibility in an ever-changing online landscape.

For more information about Creed Digital, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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